Elle Woods status update! Reese Witherspoon, who played a sorority sister turned Harvard Law graduate in 2001's Legally Blonde, thinks it's finally time for a third movie. The Oscar winner, 40, opened up about the possibility at the Elle (the magazine, not the character!) Women in Television dinner Saturday, January 14.

"We've thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea, and we'll do it," Witherspoon told E! News. "I do think it's a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now."

Witherspoon reprised the star-making role with 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. In the sequel, Elle travels to Washington, D.C., with her devoted chihuahua, Bruiser, to take down a cosmetics company that conducts animal testing.

The Oscar winner's hope to bring Elle back for women comes days before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. "It's a great privilege to be a woman in America. We have many rights and freedoms that a lot of women don't have all over the world. I try to celebrate that,” Witherspoon said when asked for her thoughts on how Trump's administration will affect women. "I try to live that to its utmost, particularly the freedom of speech, being able to express myself, create shows like this to show how important women are in our world. That's what I try to focus on." (According to the Los Angeles Times, Witherspoon contributed to Hillary Clinton's campaign.)

The Big Little Lies star has teased about a third Legally Blonde movie before. In October 2015, she spoke about the idea during an appearance on Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe. "A lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for it. I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women," she said at the time. "And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have [Elle] be a Supreme Court Justice or somebody who runs for office, like president."

Back in July, Witherspoon celebrated the film's 15-year anniversary by trying on several of Elle's iconic, mostly pink outfits. The actress, who kept more than 60 pieces after wrapping production, posted photos and videos of herself on social media wearing Elle's beaded bikini, bunny ears and off-the-shoulder pink top that she rocked on orientation day.

