Relive Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s Best Moments on ‘Rob & Big’

Gone, but never forgotten. Christopher “Big Black” Boykin died of a heart attack at age 45 on Tuesday, May 9, but his memory lives on in his former MTV reality series, Rob & Big. Take a look back at his most memorable moments from the show in the video above.

From adopting their shared bulldog, Meaty, to buying a mini horse on a whim, to becoming video game characters for EA Sports, Boykin and his costar Rob Dyrdek always made Us laugh — and even made Us emotional at times.

As fans may recall, the dynamic duo shared a particularly touching moment during the third and final season of Rob & Big, when Dyrdek, now 42, met Boykin’s daughter, Isis, now 9, for the first time.

“[She’s] gorgeous, man,” Dyrdek told Boykin on the show. “Absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations.”

Boykin was Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard on Rob & Big, which ran for three seasons from 2006 until 2008. The show revolved around their fun-filled adventures and amusing antics.

Still, Dyrdek paid tribute to his friend in a heartfelt Twitter post. "My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you,” he wrote on Tuesday. "We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart."

Rob Dyrdek/Instagram

Prior to finding fame on reality TV, Boykin — who is survived by ex-wife Shannon Turley and their daughter — served in the Navy. Turley took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to let fans know that she and Isis are devastated by Boykin’s death.

“This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife," she wrote via Boykin’s Twitter page. "I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him."

