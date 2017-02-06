History in the making! Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, making him the only quarterback in NFL history to win five championship rings. Relive Brady's record-breaking wins in the video above!

After celebrating the victory with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, their children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, the football pro was honored with his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, breaking the record previously held by former NFL star Joe Montana.

Brady, now 39, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. Two years later, in February 2002, the University of Michigan alum led the Patriots to a win over the St. Louis Rams at Super Bowl XXXVI and received his first MVP award.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

In 2004, the athlete helped the Pats secure a victory against the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl XXXVIII and was presented with his second MVP award. In the 2005 season, the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl XXXIX.



The Patriots faced off against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII in 2008 but lost to the NFC team in a close game, 17-14. The following year, Brady suffered a knee injury and underwent multiple surgeries, forcing him to sit out the season. He signed a new contract with the Patriots in 2010 but again lost to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

In 2014, Brady made headlines for the now-infamous Deflategate controversy, which began after it was discovered that several of the Patriots' footballs were under-inflated in an AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts. The quarterback was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 regular season for his alleged involvement in the scandal. Amid the legal battle, he led the Patriots to victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and won his third MVP award.

Fast-forward two years to Super Bowl LI, where Brady led his team to a 34-28 victory over the Falcons in the first-ever overtime Super Bowl. He was awarded his fourth MVP prize and set the record for most Super Bowls played by a single player with a total of seven games.

Watch the video above to see Brady's five wins!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!