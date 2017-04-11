Awkward! Remy Ma threw more shade at Nicki Minaj when she was asked to finish one of the lyrics from her rap rival's song "Anaconda" on Hip Hop Squares Monday, April 10.

The lyric in question was "P--sy put his ass to sleep, ___." The Bronx native, 36, was initially stumped, saying, "You know what? I'm kind of thinking that she would have said something about her butt because that's always, like, every other two bars."



Remy's fellow contestants Vivica A. Fox and Lil Duval joked about the jab at Minaj, 34, yelling, "Shade!" Remy immediately tried to defend herself, saying, "The name of the song is 'Anaconda.' You have to talk about your assets! Where's the anaconda gonna go?"

The "All the Way Up" rapper then backtracked and confessed to the audience that she enjoys the Trinidadian MC's music. "I'm actually a big Nicki Minaj fan, and I know all of her lyrics," she said.

However, Remy apparently doesn't know all of Minaj's lyrics. "And her next line is, 'Now I'm eating some tacos,'" she incorrectly guessed. The correct line is, "Now he's calling me NyQuil."

According to BET, the episode was filmed last year, long before the rivals exchanged dis tracks. In February, Remy released "Shether" against Minaj, who responded with three new songs of her own: "No Frauds," "Changed It" and "Regret in Your Tears." The trio of singles helped Minaj surpass music icon Aretha Franklin for the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a female artist.

Hip Hop Squares airs on VH1 Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!