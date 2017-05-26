Jeremiah Raber wants his wife back. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, May 28, episode of Return to Amish that TLC is sharing exclusively with Us Weekly,Jeremiah confides in Mary Schmucker that he may go to marriage counseling to repair his relationship with wife Carmela Mendez.

“After coming back to Punxsutawney, I hope Carmela realizes that I was serious and I do want to fix our relationship,” Jeremiah says in the clip above. “I’m very worried that Carmela is going to take more time than what I would actually want … I want her back.”

In the upcoming episode, Jeremiah tells Mary that Carmela is, however, open to repairing their relationship.

"Carmela also wants to do marriage counseling," he tells Mary, who disapproves of counseling, in the clip.

The TLC personality, as previously reported by Radar, was arrested for domestic violence in Florida last month after getting into an argument with Carmela. According to the site, Carmela told police that Jeremiah made “several threats to cause [her] harm” and that she suffered bruises caused by Raber “striking her with a closed fist.”

Watch Mary’s reaction to the idea in the clip above and catch Return to Amish on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

