Work it, ladies! Carmela Mendez and Mary Schmucker go shopping for bathing suits in a preview for the Sunday, May 14, episode of Return to Amish, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look. Check out the fun moment in the clip above!

In the sneak peek, Schmucker and Mendez, who has fled the Amish cult she grew up in for a new life in Sarasota, Florida, go on a shopping trip for swimwear. Though she is excited to find new beach attire, Mendez wonders if she’ll find anything that fits her conservative taste.

“I’m a little nervous just because I’m not used to wearing all the bathing suit-type stuff,” Mendez says. Though Schmucker still identifies as Amish, she wants Mendez to embrace her new lifestyle.

“We were at the beach and I saw Carmela had [on], like, a long-sleeve shirt, so I [asked] her if she minds having a ladies’ day out and we’ll go shopping,” Schmucker says in a confessional. “… I definitely think Carmela should show off some of her skin because she’s pretty, she’s not Amish [and] she can!”

When the two arrive at a swim store, they are shocked by the itty-bitty bikinis they see. “I can’t believe people wear that to the beach. That’s for the bedroom,” Schmucker says of one of the barely there ensembles.

“I don’t wear swimsuits. Growing up in a cult, we had to dress modestly,” Mendez tells the camera. “And showing too much skin was a sin.”

Though they can’t seem to find anything modest enough for Mendez, Schmucker makes the most of their outing by trying on an oversized T-shirt, emblazoned with a cartoon drawing of a bikini-clad lady, over her traditional Amish garb.

“I wanted to break the tension to make Carmela feel better,” Schmucker explains in a production interview.

To see how Mendez reacts — and if she ever finds a swimsuit — watch the video above. Return to Amish airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!