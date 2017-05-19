Dig in! Sabrina reveals her plans to eat her placenta after giving birth to her second child in the Sunday, May 21, episode of Return to Amish, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek. Watch the video above!

In the clip, Jeremiah and his wife, Carmela, drop by while Sabrina is boiling her placenta in water.

"My doula and I talked about eating my placenta to help with my postpartum depression. However, she didn't want to process a placenta that was older than three days," Sabrina explains to the camera. "Regardless, I feel like me consuming my placenta is probably the best thing for me to do right now. Now I have to do it myself."



Jeremiah admits that he had no idea that new moms sometime eat their placenta. "Google it," Carmela says. "That is very healthy."

Sabrina goes on to reveal the process. Once the placenta is boiled (she added lemon, ginger and hot pepper for flavor!), she will grind it out and place the powder in pill capsules.

Return to Amish airs Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!