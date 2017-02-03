All in the family! On the Thursday, February 2, episode of Revenge Body, Khloé Kardashian worked with two women whose family members’ mean comments about their weight had driven them to unhealthy relationships with food, self-loathing and in one case, drug addiction.



Drug of Choice? Smoothies, Please!



The night’s first contestant, Jessy Clark, revealed that her grandfather and mother applied so much pressure for her to be skinny in her youth that she started doing hard drugs at the age of 15. She did meth to stay skinny, and though her mom was happy with how she looked, she ended up homeless and in rehab.

After rehab, she gained weight, causing her mom to tell her she would lose her husband if she kept it up. This “multi-generational tough love” cycle was one Jessy was determined to break.



To help her break that cycle, Khloé set her up with Harley Pasternak, who trains Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga. He told her that former drug users tend to do well in the gym because of their addictive personalities. Whatever works!

He put her on a “restart diet” that had her drinking smoothies — lots and lots of smoothies. In the end, she lost 30 pounds, so Harley clearly knows what he’s doing!



Lauren Hennessey? No, Lauren Champagne!

The night’s second revenge-seeker was Lauren Hennessey, who revealed that since her dad died when she was 18, she had been overeating, and Khloé was able to relate because her dad, Robert Kardashian, died when she was 19. Lauren was getting revenge on her brother, Martin, who insulted her for her weight constantly in spite of being obese himself. Again, as someone branded the “fat sister,” Khloé totally got it.

Jorge Cruise, who works with Oprah and Steve Harvey, was her trainer, but as a surprise, Khloé brought in someone very special to work with Lauren in a different way. Tyler Henry, a.k.a. the Hollywood Medium, came to help Lauren get closure with her dad’s death.

Tyler told her that her dad was worried about not only her health, but Martin’s, too. He also said her dad was with her always, but was especially looking forward to her upcoming wedding, which was the event that inspired her to get fit in the first place.

Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment

As she tried on her dress at the end of her 12-week journey, she found she’d lost 50 pounds. As Jorge had promised her she could, she drank low-calorie champagne at her big reveal, skipping wine altogether, since it was less healthy.

Reveal Time!

When Lauren had her reveal, she spoke to Martin about her original goal to get revenge on him, but quickly moved on to talking about her concerns for his health. Martin apologized for hurting her feelings, then promised to change his lifestyle “today, tonight, tomorrow, as soon as I can!”

For Jessy, it wasn’t that sweet at first. Her mom, the person she was getting revenge on, still used their meeting as an opportunity to tell her that her weight gain had been “not fair to her husband.”



Jessy confronted her mom about the comment, and though her mom was initially defensive, she eventually apologized.

“That was huge!” a thrilled Jessy told the camera.

Tell Us: Were the women right in how they handled their family members' insults?

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



