Blood is thicker than water. On the Thursday, March 2, season finale of Revenge Body, Khloé Kardashian helped two women whose families were constantly insulting them for their weight. Both of the contestants as a result suffered low self-confidence and destructive habits, which the Strong Looks Better Naked author totally understood since, as she reminds viewers often, she was once the “fat sister” in her own family.



High Notes, Higher BMI

The finale’s first participant, Anjelica McRae, is an opera singer who was very tired of being typecast by casting agents and insulted by her thin family members. She’d gained weight in a relationship, and when it ended, was left to wonder how she’d gotten so big.

Khloé said she, too, had gained “love weight” in the past, but told Anjelica it could be overcome. Anjelica worried, "I want to be a star of the Metropolitan Opera, and if I don’t lose weight now, I will lose my destiny."

Latreal Mitchell was selected as her trainer and quickly cut all the sugar from the performer’s body. For three weeks, Anjelica was in withdrawal. She powered through (in spite of almost fainting during a very high-end facial treatment) and followed Latreal’s advice the whole time. That didn’t just mean cutting out sugar; she cut out her family temporarily, too, which Latreal recommended after seeing a video call during which Anjelica’s grandmother repeatedly called her a “fat slob.”

The Meek Shall Inherit the Girth

The second Revenge seeker, Ashley Padovano, had her consultation with Khloé and immediately told stories of mistreatment by her mom and her sister, who have made fun of her weight for years. Ashley revealed that she was a shy, self-conscious virgin who ran away from her problems by getting lost in romance novels, and wouldn’t even take photos of herself.

“My brother, when he gained a lot of weight, I told him I felt like, ‘You became invisible for a couple of years,’” Khloé said, bringing up her brother, Rob Kardashian. He, too, didn’t want to take pictures for a while and went through “two years of darkness.”

Khloe didn’t want that for Ashley, so Lacey Stone was selected as her trainer. As anyone who watched Lacey’s previous episode knows, she’s big into comforting her clients and helping them love themselves, so she was a great choice for Ashley, who Lacey described as straight-up “sad.” Not only that, but the stylists for Lacey's big reveal were world-famous makeup mavens Anastasia Soare and Hrush Achemyan, who told her repeatedly how beautiful she was, whether her mom wanted to say as much or not.

Lights! Camera! Ashley!

For her big reveal, Ashley did a photo shoot. The woman who never took pictures of herself had a professional photographer taking hundreds of them!

Her mom and sister came in during the shoot and began to cry. Ashley was unmoved; she confronted them about not believing in her and always putting her down. “I’m very proud of you, and I’m very sorry if [the criticism] made you feel inadequate,” her mom said. “I’m sorry, Ashley.”

To the camera, Ashley — now about 20 pounds lighter — compared her old self to a little kitten, but her new self to a fearless lion who just wanted to have her picture taken all the time. “We’ll get to the boyfriends and all that later,” she laughed.

Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment

A Weight-Dropping, Show-Stopping Star Is Born

For her reveal to her mother, grandmother, aunt and cousins, Anjelica took the stage. They all cheered for her, even yelling, “You’re beautiful!” Big change from “fat slob,” huh?

Backstage, she confronted her family, explaining that their words “cut” her, which made her feel bad and led to her not be able to lose weight until Latreal helped her break the cycle.

Her family apologized, which seemed to please not only Anjelica, but Latreal, too. Did we mention that their bond was easily the strongest out of all the trainers and contestants who were on the show this season? Seriously, they got along like they’d been best friends for years.

In the end, though, it was all about Anjelica. She finished her segment by telling the camera, “I’m a star!”

