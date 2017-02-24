Success is the best revenge — especially when that revenge is targeted at your cheating ex-fiancé. On the Thursday, February 23, episode of Revenge Body, Khloé Kardashian helped a mom named Gabby get her pre-breakup body back so that she could find the confidence to figure out if she wanted to take her former husband-to-be back. When Khloe first met up with Gabby, the contestant seemed very hung up on Spencer — largely because they share a 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Heaven together.



They were engaged to be married and make their relationship official when Gabby learned that Spencer had been cheating. (And not just once or twice with random women: The guy had been living a double life. Ouch.) Gabby teared up as she told Khloé that she put on 30 pounds in the last five months.

"You're self-medicating with food," Khloé advised. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to explain how her own split from ex-husband Lamar Odom meant she could relate to Gabby's pain. (Khloé and Lamar tied the knot in 2009 and finalized their divorce in December 2016.)

"When I was going through my divorce — you're very emotional. I was angry. I was happy. You're so moody," the reality TV mainstay admitted. "It was up and down and up and down." Khloé then recounted how she went to the gym for stress relief and ultimately started losing weight without really trying. Gabby was convinced this was the way forward for her too … at least, she was convinced until her trainer showed up.

Gabby Trains So Hard She Vomits

Khloé sent a super energetic, super upbeat trainer named Luke Milton to Gabby's house to whip her into shape. Gabby seemed pretty overwhelmed by Luke at first (not that we blame her), but she got on board with his program, which was essentially to do punishing workouts and eat only things that "been alive." (In other words, no potato chips.)

He trained Gabby so hard, in fact, that she actually vomited, but since the cameras were rolling, she opted to just "swallow" her vomit. That's dedication, people. Her goal was to drop about 25 pounds in 12 weeks, but because working out could only do so much, Khloé also set Gabby up with some special laser treatment that got her fat cells to temporarily "open up" so that she could pee the fat out. Umm … right.

Gabby Tells Her Family the Truth About Spencer

Apparently, when she called off her wedding, Gabby was too embarrassed to tell her family the truth about why and Spencer were splitting. Khloé encouraged Gabby to come clean, and she finally did. During a dinner with her family and almost-bridesmaids, Gabby told them that Spencer had been "living another life" with another woman while they were together. Gabby's mom was clearly irate and told Gabby this happened because she didn't listen to her in the first place. "My mom took the news really bad," Gabby sighed — but the important thing was, Gabby was honest.

Gabby Confides in Khloé

Gabby got together with Khloé to discuss what she was thinking in terms of her future with Spencer. (Despite his whole "double life" thing, Gabby was still considering taking him back.) When Khloé asked Gabby if she wanted to get back together with her ex, she said, "I just don't know yet." The contestant then admitted that she'd never loved anyone the way she loved Spencer, mainly because they shared a child together. Khloé refrained from passing any judgment and instead told her, "It's your choice."

The Reveal

At her final training session, Gabby stepped on the scale and discovered she had dropped a whopping 30 pounds. After one more sweat-filled workout, she headed off to be styled by some of Khloé's team: wardrobe stylist Jason Bolden, hair stylist Scotty Cunha and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. Looking truly fierce, Gabby went to meet Spencer face-to-face for the first time since her transformation.

To say Spencer underwhelmed Us would have been kind. He came across as childish, bitter and by no means deserving of Gabby. She told him that she was different now because she had found her confidence. Then she asked him how he was different. Short answer: He wasn't. He struggled to find something to say and mumbled a line or two about wanting her to forgive him so they could move forward, but there was no apology or real acknowledgment of the need to change. (Again, the guy led a double life!)

Gabby told him that he really hurt her and that she was convinced he didn't actually understand how much pain he had caused. As she began to reach for tissues, he demanded to know why she was crying. (Hmm, we wonder!) Thankfully, she told him that she wanted to build a friendship with him for their daughter's sake, but was not interested in getting back together. Spencer seemed genuinely surprised by this.

Revenge Body airs on E! Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

