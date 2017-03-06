Kandi Credit: Bravo

Storms were brewing in Atlanta — between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams. On the Sunday, March 5, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the two women were decompressing following their blowout fight over lunch. (ICYMI, they'd had some type of sexual encounter during a late night at a club and now they were arguing over which of them had been the aggressor.) Kandi gathered Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore and Shamea Morton at her house to recount her chat with Porsha, while Porsha headed to her sister Lauren's house.

As Kandi explained the story, Sheree wondered why Porsha was taking the fall alone when Phaedra Parks had actually been the one who first said Kandi was hooking up with Shamea. (There was also tension between Porsha and Kandi because Porsha had claimed Kandi was a lesbian … but it was Phaedra who might have been responsible for that accusation.) In other words, it was one big mess.

Kandi Vs. Porsha: Round 1

Kandi told the group that Porsha had accused her of having a sex dungeon and, more seriously, had claimed that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, had tried to drug her and Shamea so they could take them back to their house and have their way with the women. It was pretty clear that no one was buying that story from Porsha.

At Lauren's, Porsha confessed she might have said the things Kandi had claimed (which involved Porsha saying she wanted to … err … service Kandi until she came). "I was like beer goggles on 1,000 and she was sober, so blame it on the Henney," Porsha said to the camera. Porsha still felt justified in everything she'd said in response, however. "Do what you do, but if you open your mouth and speak on me, I'm going to speak on you," Porsha said to Lauren, who pretty much sat there in (stunned) silence.

Kenya Is Still Dating Matt, Kind of

Huh? After Matt Jordan's multiple, violent blowups, Kenya was apparently still seeing him in some capacity. While out at dinner with her brother and his kids, Kenya explained that she'd had "a lot of bumps in the road" on the way to marriage and family, but truly sounded like she still had feelings for Matt.

"It's been kind of crazy," she said. "We would get into arguments and he would come break a window in my house." Still, she noted that he had never put his hands on her directly and she thought his violent outbursts were more about trying to get her attention than being angry. (Does it really matter why he's breaking window, though?) She also added that Matt treated her like a queen and always put her first. Her brother seemed unconvinced this was the right guy, and pointed out that Kenya didn't really have time to wait for Matt to grow up if she wanted a family. "It makes me think, what am I doing? I'm wasting time. Either I want the drama or I want a family. I want a family," she said.

Maui Time

Kandi and Todd decided that they were too stressed and needed a "quick getaway." Somehow this trip morphed into a trip to Maui for Kandi, Todd, Cynthia, Cynthia's ex-husband Peter Thomas (invited by Todd), Sheree, Sheree's ex-husband Bob (invited by Sheree), Phaedra, Porsha (invited by Phaedra), and Porsha's boyfriend, Todd Stewart (invited by Porsha). What could go wrong?

Porsha and Phaedra flew separately from the rest of the group, which Kandi thought was a good thing because she was so angry she could hardly contain herself. Upon arriving in Maui, they all gathered for a beautiful outdoor dinner. That's when things took an ugly turn.

Dinner Party From Hell

After settling in and Kenya revealing that while Matt wasn't there with her on the trip, he was at home watching her dogs, Porsha sashayed down to dinner with Todd on her arm. Cynthia loved that Porsha, who was Phaedra's plus-one for the trip, brought her own plus-one along — but the joking ended there. Everyone sat in weird silence until Kandi couldn't take it anymore.

"You're a big liar," she said to Porsha. "You're still going to say, with a straight face, that we were trying to do stuff to you and take you back to our sex dungeon?" Porsha replied, "I said a lot of things to you that day. You were saying some things about me that I thought were lies and I felt that I needed to come to you with truth, and that's what I did." Kandi reiterated that she and Todd definitely did not try to drug her or take her back to any sex dungeon. "She's a lying bitch," Kandi added. "She was kissing me in the club, telling me wanted to eat me 'til I come!"

Porsha admitted that "probably did happen" because she was "tipsy." When other women at the table seemed stunned, Porsha added, "So what?" Guess she didn't think that was a big deal.

Kandi Brought Proof

Kandi then whipped out screenshots of text messages that she had printed out that Porsha had sent her a few days after the night in question. "Finally got my phone back on. It's been broke for three days. BTW I've been laughing every day since Queens. We was turnt up for real. I just want you to know I'm not going to rape you on camera so no worries," Kandi read off the page.

Kandi then read her response to Porsha: "If you say anything crazy on camera I'm going to walk away and let you stand there like I don't know you."

Porsha then wrote back, "Good. Queens is Vegas. What goes on there, stays there!"

Kandi asked the group, "Does that sound like somebody who was worried about something happening to them?" Kandi said Porsha had been the aggressor that night and called her the "B" in "LGBT." She then called Porsha a "fraud," and Porsha called her a "fraud" back. Kandi totally freaked out and screamed, "If I had a [sex dungeon] I would tell everyone about it because I don't care!"

Phaedra tried to quell the fire by saying this didn't matter and Kandi blasted back, "The part that maters, Phaedra, this chick tried to turn it around and say that we tried to drug her!" She then added, "Let's be clear, Phaedra, you know I have fun, but the one thing I would not do, I would not do no stuff about no drugs and for her to put that out there about me — oh, my God — it took everything in me not to choke the s--t out of this bitch."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

