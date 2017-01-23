When the going gets tough … don't quit your day job. On the Sunday, January 22, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams' boyfriend, Todd Stewart, learned that lesson the hard way. Things kicked off on a high-note, as they settled down for a romantic date, but soon after ordering wine, Todd broke some news to Porsha that she didn't like so much.

"I don't know how to tell you," he began. "But I ran into some issues at work about social media." Apparently, the people he worked for in Washington, D.C. weren't fans of his Instagram posts alongside Porsha in a skimpy bikini. "I work for a conservative individual," Todd explained. "It was more about the attention that I brought to the company." He then reported that his place of employment made him choose between his job and her — and he chose her. Her reaction probably wasn't what he'd hoped.



Porsha Tells Todd He's Scary

Porsha called Todd's decision "hasty" and was clearly irked that he hadn't run it by her first (though to be fair, it sounded like they didn't give him a whole lot of time to decide). "What are your intentions here, then?" Porsha asked. Todd said he really didn't know. Wait … what? Porsha appropriately pointed out that if he didn't know what his intentions were with her, it was kind of lame that he sacrificed his job. He mumbled something about how he wanted to "enjoy" her.

"Child, if people lost their jobs for wanting to enjoy a girl, nobody would have jobs." This might have been the smartest thing Porsha has ever said. "Finding out that Todd has left his job for me feels irresponsible and that takes away the security in our relationship," she explained to the camera.

She then reminded him that she hadn't been looking for a boyfriend; she just wanted to have a baby. Todd said she wanted "a family," but that seemed like maybe more along the lines of what he wanted. "Your uncertainty is scary as hell," she said.



"I love you. You love me?" he asked. Despite her clear annoyance with him, she admitted that she did. Still, this rash decision had left a very bad taste in her mouth. "I just feel like Todd doesn't take things serious. It's kind of eye-opening."

Detroit or Bust

Meanwhile, Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore headed to the camp for the kids of Flint, Michigan, that Phaedra was busy supporting. Upon arrival, Kenya asked if was "like a prison camp" because she didn't like the size of her bed. She then asked Phaedra if she would be offended if she checked into a nearby hotel. Phaedra basically told her to chill and Kenya ended up sleeping over — a small victory.

The next day, Kenya gave a lecture to the campers about chasing your dreams and recounted her glory days as Miss America. They then enjoyed various activities including boat rides, ziplining, and a talent show. At the closing night bonfire, Kenya and Phaedra genuinely seemed to bond. "I think we could have a great, healthy friendship again," Kenya predicted to the camera. Hold that thought.



Porsha Is So Over Todd

Back at home, Porsha blacked out and almost had a seizure at a nail salon. Apparently this had happened to her before and doctors said it was a condition exacerbated by stress. She called Phaedra to fill her in and shortly after hanging up, Todd arrived.

"You act as if we hadn't just gone a couple of days without speaking," Porsha said as Todd snuggled next to her on the bed. She then explained to the camera that Todd was "doing that middle of the night poke" and she got angry because she needed to sleep (because she had work the next day), and she pretty much kicked him out. In other words, Porsha was upset because she was busy working and Todd, well, wasn't.



"All of this time with Todd not looking for a job, I don’t find it cute at all," she explained. "I find it irresponsible." We hear you, girl. As Porsha continued to press him about the work situation, Todd got mad and said she worked all the time. "This is a deal-breaker, Todd," she said. In case that wasn't already clear. "I'm worried that Todd isn't capable of being the partner that I need," she said to the camera. She then basically told him to leave. He said he would call the next day, but she seemed like she had already checked out.

Porsha's Anger Management Might Not Be Working

Phaedra got everyone together for lunch. Sheree Whitfield (who had been busy getting courted by her ex-husband Bob), Cynthia Bailey (who had temporarily moved in with Kandi Burruss), Kandi (who couldn't wait for Cynthia to get out of her house), Kenya and Porsha all showed up. Phaedra didn't waste any time before suggesting that they all go "glamping" together. (Glamping = glam + camping.)

The reactions were mixed, though the conversation soon turned to blowups they'd had on trips in the past — or more specifically, Porsha's blowups. Kenya began harassing Porsha about her anger management classes and Porsha said she felt "completely ambushed." Kandi, who had also had her run-ins with Porsha in the past, said she didn't think Porsha was going to anger management at all.



After a few more back-and-forths, Kenya asked Porsha if she was on medication. Porsha got really mad, announced she was going on a trip by herself, and stormed out. Phaedra chased after her. And Kenya chased after Phaedra. "I'm done with everybody. I'm done with you all," Porsha said. "You're not my friend, Kenya, please leave me alone!" she added before getting in her car and speeding off.



Kenya then got into it with Sheree. It was unclear what was happening exactly, but suddenly Kenya was crouched on the pavement, duck-walking around. "It was pretty impressive," Cynthia admitted. (Kenya said she was dipping down to Sheree's level or something — it hardly mattered.)

Porsha later returned and ate with Sheree and Phaedra. Porsha then asked Phaedra about Kenya's claim that Phaedra had told her that Porsha wanted to talk about her anger management with everyone. Phaedra denied it, though video footage proved she did, indeed, say that. Either way, Phaedra vowed to have Porsha's back on this one. So much for her newfound friendship with Kenya.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.



