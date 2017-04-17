With friends like these, you must be at the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. On Sunday, April 16, the women all sat down with host Andy Cohen for the first of their four-part reunion series. Soon after settling in, Cohen asked Porsha Williams if she continued to believe that Kenya Moore's boobs were not real, as Kenya claimed. Porsha still wasn't convinced, though Kenya maintained her position that she had not had them surgically enhanced.

That's when Kandi Burruss announced that she'd had a boob job since the season wrapped and Phaedra Parks insisted that camel toe was still on-trend. Cohen then asked Cynthia Bailey if her ex-husband, Peter Thomas, had "met" her rejuvenated vagina. She said that he came close when they were on their trip in Hawaii, but that ultimately it hadn’t happened.

Ice Cold Housewarmings

Kenya kicked things off on this topic by saying that she did not believe that Sheree Whitfield was living in Chateau Sheree. "Yes, I am living there," Sheree quipped. "I drive by her house all day and night because of where she lives, and there are never lights on. It's pitch-black at night," Kenya argued.

Sheree admitted the basement still wasn't done, but said that since the housewarming aired she'd had her appliances delivered. When Kenya said that Sheree couldn't even pay for her house, Sheree snapped, "I can put two of your homes in my unfinished basement." Put on the spot about whether she had paid all of her contractors, Sheree said, she had paid all of the contractors "who should be paid."

Phaedra Vs. Kandi

Things had not improved in the relationship between Phaedra and Kandi. Kandi argued that on camera Phaedra was "all positive" and as soon as she didn't think she was being taped anymore, she would say things that were crazy. Kandi did give Phaedra credit, however, for her charity work for the children in Flint, Michigan — and even Kenya conceded that she was "honored" to participate in the Flint camp.

Phaedra Vs. Kenya

That hardly meant their friendship had been repaired, though. After watching footage of that ill-fated "divorce" party Kenya tried to throw for Phaedra and Cynthia, Phaedra basically went off on Kenya all over again. "She texted my husband and that's a fact," Phaedra said, adding that Kenya had asked them to have a three-way in Anguilla. Kenya brushed that off saying she'd asked everyone about that. (Umm, OK.)

Phaedra insisted that Kenya texting Apollo Nida was the reason their friendship fizzled, but Kenya said it was because they'd had a falling out over a workout video they worked on together, which Phaedra had refused to pay Kenya for at the end. "You want to have two different lives," Kenya said. "You readjust to keep up this false image that you've had of yourself." Then Phaedra and Kenya argued about who was a bigger "freak ho." It ended with Kenya telling Phaedra she was "full of s--t," "phony" and "fake."



Porsha's Anger Management Gets Tested Again

After watching the footage of the women asking Porsha 20 questions about her anger management treatment, Kenya admitted she probably shouldn't have chased Porsha out into the parking lot. "You are an angry person," Porsha said. "You really are evil." She added that Kenya "not only followed" her across the street, but then got right up in her face. "When I'm trying to better myself, all y'all think is it's something bad," Porsha added.

At that point, Kandi jumped in and Porsha and Kandi started going after each other — with their words (not their fists, thankfully). Kandi started screaming about how she had donated $5,000 to help Porsha during her Celebrity Apprentice stint. Porsha argued that donation was for charity, but Kandi wasn't buying it. Kandi and Porsha were screaming over each other (which made it pretty impossible to hear either one of them), while Andy looked on in rather stunned silence.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

