Grab the tissues — it was an emotional night on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion onSunday, April 23. Things started out heated and went downhill from there. First up, Andy Cohen asked Kandi Burruss if she now believed that Porsha Williams really did attend anger management therapy since she was taped going to counseling on the show. Kandi said doing it "on the show" was the key phrase there, and no, she didn't believe Porsha had really gone. Then there was a debate about whether or not Porsha had properly apologized for attacking Kenya Moore on the boat, which went unresolved. (Yes, they're still arguing about that.) Phaedra Parks chimed in to say that she believed the other women bullied Porsha.

Kenya Explains Her Relationship With Matt

After a video package reviewed Matt Jordan's violent behavior, Andy asked Kenya how she could keep taking him back. "He was very sweet. He always seemed like a nice guy," she began. "When he started to show all these weird signs of getting angry, hitting things, but not being mad at me. I didn't really equate that to him being abusive." Cynthia Bailey commented that she had asked Kenya why she was still with Matt on several occasions, prompting Andy to ask Cynthia why she had gone out of her way to reunite Kenya and Matt at one point in the season if she felt so opposed to their relationship. Cynthia said she could see that Kenya wanted to make it work, so she wanted to help that happen. Hmm.



The conversation then turned to whether Sheree Whitfield had accused Kenya of "provoking" Matt's violence. Sheree vehemently denied the claim, but also refused to apologize in any way to Kenya if anything she had said hadn't come out right. Andy ended the segment by pointing out that Matt had shared a Woman Crush Wednesday post in honor of Porsha. "Thanks, but no thanks," Porsha said. Kenya then commented that it was important for women to get out of violent relationships before it's too late.

Annette Brown/Bravo

Phaedra's Sketchy Timelines Get Put to the Test

Next on the chopping block was Phaedra Parks, who said she couldn't understand why Apollo Nida was contesting their divorce since she had already paid him $100,000. She did, however, bring a copy of her final judgment papers for the divorce, showing that it was completed on July 12, 2016. "You're not divorced!" Kenya shouted, citing the fact that Apollo was fighting the judgment. They then started barking at each other to "focus on the truth" and Kenya called Phaedra a condo that nobody wanted.

Somewhere in there, Andy asked Phaedra why she hadn't told anyone except Porsha when the divorce was finalized and Phaedra said she only felt like telling real friends. Porsha then apologized for accidentally telling the rest of the women after Phaedra had stormed out of Kenya's "divorce party."

Sheree Breaks Down Talking About Bob

Phaedra wasn't the only one dealing with a love gone south this season, though. Sheree had been spending lots of time with her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield. Things seemed to be going well until Bob joked about not choking Sheree hard enough during their group trip to Hawaii. Phaedra said she had been "disappointed" and "very disturbed" by his comments, and the rest of the women immediately told Sheree this wasn't her fault and offered messages of support.

Sheree then revealed that she hadn’t discussed Bob's abuse with her kids — even now, since the show had aired. "With Bob, it was a lot of verbal, emotional abuse, and we have had some altercations," she said. "I have not talked about it for 10 years. I wanted to protect my kids and I just never wanted to talk about it."

As for why Bob would reference this dark part of his past on the show, Sheree said she simply thought he had forgotten the cameras were there. She then confessed that having everything come out this season was actually "therapeutic," though she added that she still felt "ashamed." Andy and the other women softly encouraged her to discuss it with her kids.

Tell Us: What did you think of Sheree's handling of her husband's abusive past?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!