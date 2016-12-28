If a lady wears a short dress and no underwear, and her friend's husband gets a peek of the goods… is she still a lady? This was the central question of the Tuesday, December 27, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. ICYMI, while grabbing drinks before a white party, Erika Girardi (allegedly) flashed Dorit Kemsley's better half in last week's episode, and Dorit was none too pleased. Instead of discussing it with Erika after she'd heard, Dorit decided to discuss it with pretty much everyone else in the group and devise a plan to play a joke on the self-described "showgirl."

Meanwhile, Erika herself was busy prepping for her part on The Young and the Restless, which Eileen Davis hooked up as a birthday gift. Erika was nervous going into the meeting, but clearly excited, too. Things seemed to go well (especially when Erika made a joke about being the "hooker next door"), and it was looking like she might get an even bigger role than initially planned.



Vanderpump, Rinna and Richards Get to Work



Erika wasn't the only one headed to work, however. Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken, were in the throes of their campaign to end cruelty to dogs. Lisa Rinna was hosting a 24-hour shopping extravaganza on QVC for her clothing line. And Kyle Richards was casting her TV series. All of them were working hard for their causes, but Rinna really took it to another level.

In the course of 24 hours, Rinna went on TV eight times and sold over half a million dollars worth of apparel. As she reflected on a job well done, she said her goal was "to afford [husband] Harry [Hamlin]." She reported, misty-eyed, "For years, he took jobs to support the family." She then said that being able to return the favor was very meaningful to her.



She and Harry hopped on the phone quickly, but mainly discussed their girls, who were in New York City…unsupervised. He told his wife that he had "tracked" them, and they had been in the hotel that night. Rinna didn't miss a beat when confirming she did, in fact, "track" her kids. "You can't trust a teenager! Are you kidding?" she laughed.

Bravo

The Great Underwear Dilemma: Part 1

Dorit met with Rinna and Eileen for drinks, where the cast newbie first reported how happy she was that her daughter was finally cleared from wearing her "headband" (which was really more of a helmet designed to help her skull grow properly). Then Dorit moved on to Erika flashing her husband. "Isn't it, like, Lady 101?" Dorit asked her friends, looking for support in her campaign against the performer.

Rinna thought she should get over it, and Eileen said she didn’t think Erika was flashing Dorit's husband on purpose. Still, she was looking forward to witnessing the confrontation. "That's going to be an interesting conversation," Eileen predicted.



Dorit then met Kyle to go shopping — and for more talk about Erika's vagina. Like Eileen, Kyle didn't believe Erika "showed her va-jay-jay to someone's husband" on purpose. Still not ready to let it go, however, Dorit bought Erika a pair of lacy, flesh-colored undies "as a joke." Right.

Bravo

The Great Underwear Dilemma: Part 2



Erika had arranged for everyone to meet up at an escape room (which is sort of like a theme park for adults, where the objective is to escape from a mysterious room before you run out of time and seems to be a favorite activity across the Housewives' franchises as of late). Upon arrival, Dorit handed Erika the gift.

"This is a cheeky little gift, now that we've all seen your pretty little p--s," Dorit said as she gave the bag to Erika. Erika wasn't laughing. "I'm not really happy that Dorit's husband caught a glimpse up my skirt. Why wouldn't you tell me?" she asked the camera. "The whole thing is a little weird."

As more women started to arrive and Erika began to realize that Dorit had talked to everyone about this incident already, she got even more perturbed. Dorit argued the whole thing "took on a life of its own" and clarified that she didn't think Erika was trying to seduce her husband.



"The more you talk about s--t, the worse it gets," Erika replied. "Just be careful." Dorit thought that response sounded like a threat. That's when Vanderpump showed up, and the game got started. They got through the game, but didn't seem to enjoy it much and then headed for dinner after. At dinner the topic of conversation was (drum roll please!) Erika's vagina.

"I don't want Erika to feel terrible about it," Dorit said. Erika snapped, "I don't!" She then clarified that the one thing she would feel terrible about is if PK did in fact see her vagina (which she was not convinced actually happened) and chose not to tell her, but to stare at it instead. Dorit suggested they talk about it away from the rest of the group, but Erika said she didn't think there was anything to discuss. Then magically, they both decided it was the end of it and high-fived across the table.

Tell Us: Do you think Dorit should have approached Erika sooner about her husband getting an eyeful?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



