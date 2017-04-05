All that glitters is not gold — or diamonds, or rosé. On the Tuesday, April 4, season 7 finale of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the women had all gathered at Lisa Vanderpump's estate for her Diamonds and Rosé party in honor of her daughter's new wine venture. "You have to be nice to me because I gave you my feathers, and you said you would be!" Lisa Rinna whined to the party host. (ICYMI, Rinna handed over her fake eyelashes at one point to Vanderpump in a sign of friendship.) "But you've misbehaved since then," Vanderpump cooed with a smile.



Meanwhile, Eileen Davidson said a relatively friendly hello to Vanderpump, and Kim Richards happily rattled off random updates about her grandson to anyone who would listen. A storm was brewing, however, between Rinna and Eden Sassoon as Rinna said she realized Eden hadn't backed her up in Hong Kong, and now she didn't trust the hair care heiress. When Rinna confronted Eden about this, Eden said she did stand up for her. "Very quietly!" Rinna snapped. Eileen jumped in to tell Eden that by not saying anything, she'd actually made things worse. To the camera, Eden reported that Rinna had an "awkward, evil energy" that made her uncomfortable.

Dorit and Kim Bond Over a Mutual Enemy

Dorit Kemsley found Kim (who was basically a known enemy of Rinna's), and began recounting their fight overseas. "She asked me, 'Do you trust your husband?'" Dorit said to Kim. "I can't help but wonder if she's protecting whatever issues she has," she added. Kim conferred, calling Rinna's behavior "erratic," "viscous" and "mean." They both agreed Rinna never took accountability, and then looped back to Vanderpump and Kyle to add more fuel to the fire. "It's not my problem, but it is," Kim reasoned.

Just then, Rinna waved to Kim, who waved back nicely. "Are you kidding me?" Vanderpump said. "Why don't you just tell her you're talking about her right now." Kim did as she was told and confronted Rinna, saying she was "hearing some things" about her not being very nice. Rinna then reported that interaction back to Eileen, and flames grew some more.

Dorit and Rinna Have It Out

Finally, Dorit and Rinna finished the fight they started on their trip. "It was very hurtful and mean-spirited, what you did to me in Hong Kong," Dorit said. "I am sorry you feel that way," Rinna replied. She then defended herself again, insisting she didn't have a Xanax problem, despite what Eden may have insinuated. That's when Erika Girardi wandered over with Kim to join in on the fun.

"I cannot help but question what on earth kind of issues you have that you need to project on other people," Dorit said to Rinna, who insisted she was just observing what she saw. Vanderpump jumped in to say Rinna was going after Dorit in the same way she'd gone after her. Kim agreed, adding herself, Yolanda Hadid and Brandi Glanville to the list of Rinna's victims as well. "I tell the truth!" Rinna snapped.

Dorit wasn't buying that at all. "Oh, please!" she said. "You say one thing, and then you say another!" Dorit then told Rinna, "If I can smell your breath, you're too close. Take a step back. I mean it." That's when Dorit's husband, PK, swept in to defend his wife. Rinna responded by turning the conversation to the issues between Dorit and Erika. "What you did to Erika for months, I'm sorry, it's disgusting," Rinna said.

Erika jumped in, saying to Dorit, "You've called me cold. You've called me heartless." Dorit said that wasn't true: "I didn't call you heartless. I called you frigid." (Err, is that any better?) Erika insisted that Dorit's underwear gift was mean, and while she didn't outright deny that Dorit had apologized, she did say she couldn't remember it.

PK Saves the Day, Kinda

At that point, PK couldn't take it any more, and he jumped in. "Did you ever say that I did on purpose to seduce you?" Erika asked PK. "I am upset because I'm watching you gang up on my wife," he replied. He then added, "Erika, you're not deliberately cold. You're inherently cold." To the camera, Erika said, "You don't like me? Get in f--king line."

Erika then insisted she'd been "nothing but nice" to Dorit, prompting PK to call Erika "delusional." Eileen was completely mortified at the scene that was unfolding in front of her eyes. "I can't imagine Vincent ever treating another woman that way," she said to the camera with a shrug. Eileen told PK he was rude, and PK told Rinna he just didn't get why she'd attacked Dorit that way in Hong Kong. Somehow everyone just got tired of fighting and wandered off, leaving Dorit and Erika alone.

Dorit and Erika Made Up (for Real This Time)

After everyone else had gone, Dorit and Erika had a civil conversation. "Do you realize how embarrassing that was for me?" Erika asked. "It hurt me very much that you gave me the underwear." Dorit apologized again, and this time Erika seemed to hear her. "Whatever was said, I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt, PK and I do not think you did it intentionally," Dorit said. "I so would have loved to have heard this a long time ago," Erika replied. To the camera, she added, "It's nice to see her being so authentic." Erika was optimistic they could have a genuine connection in the future, but predicted it would be "slow."

Then Eden Lost It

As the night came to a close, Eden turned on Rinna. "You were never present for me. You're never there," she said. Rinna told Eden flat out that when she went to Vanderpump, her guard went up: "The minute you did that, you were done." That's when Eden freaked out.

"I've given you so much of my time, my energy, my f--king heart, you bitch!" Eden screamed. "I've given you everything, Lisa — everything! And for you to sit there and say that, 'The minute you went to Vanderpump, you were done!' It's not OK for you to treat me the way you do. I'm sick and tired of you walking all over me and using me as your f--king scapegoat. I'm not kidding at all! And you know that! I've been nothing but there for you!"

Eden then stormed out, calling Rinna "out of her f--king mind." To the camera, Vanderpump said, "It's all going according to plan. She likes me more than Rinna!"

