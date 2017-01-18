One woman's helping is another woman's meddling — at least, in this town. On the Tuesday, January 17, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seemed that the women just couldn't stop trying to "help" each other, and their efforts were met with mixed reactions. As Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK, got ready to go out, Dorit recounted her fight with Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna at the game night. While PK readily agreed with Eileen's assessment that Dorit talked too much (yikes), he still thought Eileen's comments were out of line.

Meanwhile, in Malibu, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio, and Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken, got together to check out Mauricio's new listing. Everyone marveled at just how ginormous the house was, though Kyle reiterated that she wished her better half weren't busy working all the time.



After ogling at the mansion, they all went to lunch, where Kyle said point blank that she didn't want to talk about the fight that happened between her sister Kim and Rinna. "It has been a tumultuous relationship," Vanderpump said to the cameras before adding, "Kyle is very supportive of her sister's sobriety, end of story." It wasn't the end of the story, however … far from it.



Lisa Rinna Suggests Kim Isn't Sober After All



New besties Rinna and Eden Sassoon got together for some shopping and gossip. When Eden commented that she felt "no connection" to Kyle at the game night, Rinna seemed genuinely surprised. "She's very torn," Rinna began as she waded into the topic of Kim's sobriety. When Eden suggested she might ask Kyle to lunch, Rinna predicted Kyle would apologize immediately for not being warmer to Eden during the party. Then the conversation turned toward Kim.

"I would say she's probably mostly sober right now," Rinna speculated. (Wait, what? That's kind of a big accusation to casually throw in while dancing around a boutique in overpriced sweatpants.) Eden said that as someone who has also struggled with addiction, she wanted to try to "help" Kim. "You're the only person I think she would even let in to discuss it because you come from that place of understanding," Rinna reasoned, seemingly ignoring the fact that Kim's relationship with Eden dated back a whopping two hours.

Rinna went on to accuse Kyle of being Kim's "enabler," which she defined as someone who supported an addict through love or money. "She is afraid to turn her back on her sister because she's afraid she's going to die," Rinna added about Kyle. "They're this close to Kim dying." She made a gesture with her fingers to show just how close. Eden vowed to get close to both Kyle and Kim to try to help.

Bravo

Eden Tries to Get Close to Kyle, and Kyle Shuts Her Down



Eden and Rinna did indeed get Kyle to meet them for lunch. After complimenting Kyle on one of her gigantic rings (which turned out to be her mother's wedding ring), Eden started grilling Kyle about whether anyone else in her family was an alcoholic. "Whoa, back up," Kyle said to the camera, noting that she barely knew Eden. (Kyle had a point.)

Instead of taking a hint, Eden went on to tell Kyle that Kim's energy was "sad." Kyle, who looked equally shocked and angry, simply said that Kim was sober now. That's when Eden started crying. "I feel pain," she said. "It's hard for me to watch. She could be struggling." Kyle kept her cool but said that the battle wounds inflicted during the Rinna-Kim war run deep. "It has been so long that everyone has to move on," Kyle said.

"Kyle makes it very clear that she doesn't want to talk about Kim or any of it," Rinna said to the camera (though that hardly meant they just let it go at lunch). Eden wondered if Kyle was later going to regret covering up for her sister. "One day you don't see it, and they're gone," she added.

Bravo

Kyle Goes to Mykonos With Erika



Having survived Eden's ambush at lunch about her sister's sobriety, Kyle headed to the Greek island of Mykonos to watch Erika Girardi perform (as Erika Jayne). The two seemed to get along very well. "I like her energy. I think that she is level-headed," Erika said of Kyle, who seemed to be in awe watching Erika rehearse for her show.

Erika made a point of wearing a caftan that Kyle had bought for her, and Kyle made a point of commenting on how nice it looked. In other words, these girls were quickly two peas in a pod. When Erika's dancers tossed her in the pool, however, Kyle was kind of horrified. "I don't want to be Debbie Downer," Kyle commented to the camera. "But they just spent three hours getting her hair to look like that."

Bravo

Dorit, Eileen, and Rinna Settle the Score



Back in the States, Dorit reached out to both Rinna and Eileen to meet for a "girl chat," so they could clear the air after the fight at game night. Dorit began by admitted she'd had too many drinks, and then went on to accuse Eileen of trying to resuscitate the discussion of Dorit giving Erika a pair of underwear. (If you've somehow missed that whole saga, consider yourself lucky.) "I really want to understand why you keep bringing it up," Dorit said to Eileen.

"I'm not speaking on behalf of her. I'm speaking on behalf of myself," Eileen clarified. They had some back and forth about whether Dorit did or didn't remember making comments about the way Rinna and Eileen handled the deaths in their families, and while it didn't seem like they were getting anywhere at first, suddenly they just all agreed to "hit the reset button" on their relationship. After that, apparently everything was fine.



"Maybe PK's right," Dorit sighed to the camera. "Maybe I just talk too much."

Tell Us: Was Rinna out of line with her comment about Kim's sobriety? And do you think Dorit, Rinna and Eileen really set the reset button?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

