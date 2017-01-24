Smoothie ingredients that aren't on the menu at Jamba Juice. Dorit Kemsley doesn't know what to make of Eden Sassoon and Lisa Rinna's comments about adding pills to their fruit beverages on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Tuesday, January 24, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Bravo series' preview clip shows Kemsley and Rinna hanging out at Sassoon's home as she fixes them smoothies. "Back in the day, I would have had, you know, the champagne, the wine, the this and that," Sassoon — who has battled addiction and is now sober — tells the camera. "But now you get smoothies. Hashtag sober."



Rinna is a bit bemused by the drink choice, telling her costars, "This is a first for me, I think — having a smoothie at eight o'clock at night." And Kemsley asks them, "What if I want to put vodka in it?"

This leads Rinna to volunteer, "I have to be honest — I have not put alcohol in a smoothie, but I have thrown a Xanax in." And Sassoon is right there with her, adding, "I would do that. … I take medication — I just don't drink."



But Kemsley is having a hard time processing this. "I would never think to put a Xanax in my smoothie — I don't know, it just seems a bit odd," the series newcomer tells the camera. "Can you take pills if you're a sober person?"



Watch the clip above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



