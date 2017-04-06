The Real Housewives of New York are back — and they've got plenty of drama in tow. On the Wednesday, April 5, season premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City, the ladies were just starting to get back into the swing of things after a summer (mostly) apart. As a quick overview, Luann de Lesseps was still very much with Tom D'Agostino, despite her friends' many objections. Carole Radziwill was going strong with her younger boyfriend, Sonja Morgan was starring in an off-Broadway show about sex tips and Ramona Singer was dating like her life depended on it. (In one of the early scenes, she playfully asked her contractor while he tried to evaluate her bathroom sink if he knew anyone he could set her up with.)

Bethenny Unloads Some Baggage

Her divorce from Jason Hoppy (finally) complete, Bethenny Frankel was ready to unload some baggage, and by baggage we mean the $7 million pad that she and her ex used to share. She had tasked Million Dollar Listing star Fredrick Eklund with selling the property, and after a minor squabble about listing price (he wanted to list at $6,750,000, and she wanted to list at $6,950,000), they got the place staged and on the market — at the price Bethenny wanted.

The apartment sold in 24 hours to a buyer who offered list price. "I sold my apartment in one day!" she cheered to the camera with a crazed smile on her face — not that anyone could blame her.

Luann Is Super Excited About Her Wedding

Despite the drama of last season, Luann was determined to marry Tom. She met Dorinda Medley for a walk in Central Park, where Lu gave the rundown of what she'd planned so far. Apparently, 250 people were invited to the affair, but none of the other Housewives made the guest list, except for Dorinda. Luann said this was because she "wanted only positive energy" around her and didn't feel the other women brought that. "The group is fractured," Dorinda acknowledged to the camera. "I hope that as a group, we can get past it, but when it comes to Sonja, I just don't know."

According to Dorinda, Sonja had been attacking her character, finances and relationship — and that wasn't sitting well with her. "It's not going to end well if she keeps it up," Dorinda promised the camera. Luann then started whining that Ramona had called Tom's ex-girlfriend in the middle of the night to try to get dirt on him, so … that was still going on.

Dorinda Cries to Carole About Their Broken Friendship

Dorinda later dropped by Carole's apartment. "I like Dorinda," Carole said to the camera, noting that they hadn't seen each other much over the summer. During that time apart, Adam had moved in with Carole, and they had gotten two kittens to go with their puppy. Carole tried to downplay Adam residing with her, saying they weren't actually living together; they were just "shacking up." Dorinda thought Carole was "in denial" about how deeply she was into her relationship, but she didn't give Carole a hard time about it to her face.

Soon after sitting down, the two ladies began to bond over there being "too much bulls--t" the year before. "I feel bad that we really got off-track," Dorinda said. "It hurt my feelings." She began to cry, and Carole jumped in, saying they should just keep this get-together "light and bright." The conversation then turned to the subject of Luann, and Dorinda revealed that even though she had been invited, she was skipping the bachelorette party in Miami — mainly, she reasoned, because she was in her 50s and didn't feel the need to hang out with male strippers dressed like cops.

Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

Dorinda and Ramona Stir the Pot

Dorinda, who was clearly making the rounds on the social scene, headed for lunch with Ramona. When Dorinda arrived, she learned that Ramona was actually on a lunch date with a man, but Ramona returned a few minutes later, and all was forgiven. It seemed that Ramona had warmed up ever-so-slightly to Dorinda's boyfriend, John Mahdessian, and that had greatly improved her relationship with Dorinda as well.

They then moved on to the topic of Luann. She seemed to be a favorite subject of discussion for all of the ladies. Ramona was really bent out of shape that she hadn't been invited to Luann's wedding shower and then revealed that Lu had texted her asking for information about Tom but Ramona said she didn't think Lu really wanted to know. Dorinda shrugged and said she thought Tom and Luann were really in love. Ramona responded to that by saying that Luann was "going to get very hurt" because when she's away Tom "plays."

Ramona Confronts Luann

Ramona and Luann then finally met for lunch and Ramona asked Luann why she hadn't been invited to the bridal shower. "I heard it through the grapevine through friends that you've been stirring things up and being negative about Tom and I," Luann said. "Why would you go and call people that Tom knows and try to find out stuff about him and his past?" Ramona said that she hadn't tried to find anything out about Tom, but that people just randomly volunteered things to her. She then said it didn't matter because she didn't think Lu wanted to know anything.

Somehow that evolved into a conversation about one of the things she'd heard, which was that some woman who Tom used to date had been saying that they'd recently hung out and kissed. "Why would she want to lie?" Ramona asked. Luann said that was a good question, but didn't really have anything to say about it beyond that. Hmm.

Ramona reiterated she thought Luann was hiding her head in the sand. "I know what I have," Luann snapped. "I am strong as a woman." Ramona said she disagreed. "If you don't think I'm strong, then you don't really know me at all," Luann offered. Ramona said she didn't understand why Lu refused to listen to what anyone was saying. "You should advise your husband-to-be that it's a very small city," Ramona warned. "It's a very small city. Tell him to reel it in." Luann then forced Ramona to say she was happy for her.

"I toast to your marriage, and I hope you don't fall on your face with him," Ramona said. "I'm afraid he's going to hurt you." Luann said she was a big girl who knew what she was doing.

Tell Us: Do you think Luann's marriage is doomed?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!