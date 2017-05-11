Sometimes things don't come out right — just ask Ramona Singer. On the Wednesday, May 10, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the 60-year-old social butterfly was still trying to set the record straight with Bethenny Frankel. (ICYMI, Ramona asked Bethenny if anyone had approached her daughter, Bryn, about Bethenny's "soft porn" movie scene that had just hit the press … Bethenny didn't like that question so much.)

The Skinnygirl founder met Sonja Morgan for lunch, where Sonja caught her up on what she missed at Ramona's birthday bash. (Also, ICYMI, Bethenny skipped the fete because she was too mad at the birthday girl.) Sonja told Bethenny that she had tried to talk to Ramona on Bethenny's behalf, but that Ramona had "totally put the sales spin" on her response. "You just don't bring up other people's children," Sonja said.

Dorinda Remembers Her Late Husband



Meanwhile, Dorinda Medley marked the five-year anniversary of her husband's death with a visit to the cemetery. Joined by her parents, her sister, her daughter and Carole Radziwill — who had also been widowed — Dorinda paid tribute to her late better half. "I'm a different person five years on. I hope you would be proud," she said as she began to cry. "I just want to thank you forever and you're always in my thoughts."



Tension Brews Between Sonja and Tinsley



Newbie housewife Tinsley Mortimer had been shacking up in Sonja's townhouse, but she felt she was beginning to wear out her welcome. "I don't really know what the rules are. I don't know if I'm allowed to bring a guy home," Tinsley said to the camera. "I don't know what the rules are and I'm trying to figure them out."

For her part, Sonja said Tins was "a little clueless about things," noting that she might not know basics because she'd grown up with so much "help." And so Tinsley began a passive hunt for a new pad, one where she could bring a boyfriend "or two."

Ramona Goes After Luann at Dorinda's Drinks Gathering

Dorinda thought that it would be good to get everyone together since there had been so much fighting lately – the only problem was that by getting everyone together, she kind of invited more opportunity to fight (details, details). Ramona came ready to talk to Bethenny but vowed to be less "confrontational."

Dorinda, Bethenny, Ramona, Carole and Luann de Lesseps were the first to arrive and immediately after walking in and getting a glass of wine, Ramona asked Luann where her wedding invite was. "I'm just curious. Have you sent me an invitation yet?" Ramona made it clear that she wouldn't go anyway, but still wouldn't drop it.

"She's not invited to the wedding, but she wouldn't come if she was invited in any case. I mean, how typical and childish is that?" Luann asked the camera. Carole couldn't really understand why Ramona was "so jacked up" about going to Luann's wedding — or being invited, anyway.



"I don't really care," Ramona said. "But I'm just saying — as an outsider looking in — there isn't a reason not to invite me, and my feelings are a little hurt. I'm not saying that I would go," she added. Luann calmly replied that she wasn't taking any chances that her day would be ruined. "I didn't do anything!" Ramona snapped. "Tom did all the stuff!"

When that didn't get the response Ramona wanted, she added, "I want you to know that people are still taking bets about whether the wedding is going to be on our not."

Luann took a moment and said, "And you ask me why I wouldn't invite you to the wedding?"



Bethenny chimed in saying, "Now you're double not invited!" Then she called Ramona "an a--hole." In a strange turn of events, Ramona then hugged Lu and said she was "really truly happy" for her. Umm … right.

Sonja and Tins finally arrived and Tinsley announced that they had gotten in a big fight earlier, prompting Carole to tell the newcomer that she should check out the two empty apartments in her building.

Ramona Goes After Bethenny at Dorinda's Drinks Gathering

Ramona wasn't done yet, however, and ran around defending the way she'd questioned Bethenny about her daughter. "If she wants to go and poke the bear, have at it," Luann said with a shrug to the camera.Ramona then marched over to poke the bear. (The bear = Bethenny) "When somebody has a bad time in their life, you want to be there for them," Ramona declared to Bethenny, who turned to her, annoyed, and said she didn't like the way Ramona was speaking to her.



"You're really weird. You're, like, really strange," Ramona continued. "When I spoke to you at that dinner, it was out of concern and you acted very hostile and I was very shocked."

Bethenny again said she didn't like the way Ramona was speaking to her. Ramona said she was speaking "normally" and Bethenny said the fact that she thought that meant that she wasn't "very self-aware."



Bethenny then got up and left, as did everyone else except for Ramona, Sonja and Tinsley, who cheered for the blondes being the last women at the bar, drinking. Hey – it's good to have goals.



Tell Us: Do you think Ramona was being antagonistic?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

