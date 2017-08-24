Sometimes you’ve just got to drill down to the facts – like during the Real Housewives of New York City reunion, for example. Things kicked off with the hot topic of the season: Luann de Lesseps and her new marriage. Lu continued to insist that all was well, but no one was buying it any more than they had been throughout the season (and we all know how that ended).

Luann Defends Her Marriage

Sensing that no one was going to let her off the hook, Luann decided to point the finger at Ramona Singer instead. “By the way, Ramona’s husband was in a full-on affair,” Luann practically screamed.

“That’s not the relationship bar we all want to live by,” Bethenny Frankel cut in.

Bethenny and Luann then got into an argument about whether Luann referring to her apartment as a penthouse was “pretentious.” Bethenny argued that it was just a one-bedroom pad that happened to be on the top floor, not the sprawling Trump-like mansion that Luann was implying. Mercifully, Andy Cohen decided it was time to move things along.

Tinsley Insists She Does Not Have a Drinking Problem

After a short package recapping Tinsley Mortimer’s alcohol-soaked season, Tinsley said she didn’t come back to New York to “reinvent” herself, but instead to reclaim her life back. Tinsley then revealed that she and Scott – the guy who Carole set her up with – were moving in together in the fall and she definitely felt that he was the one.

From there, the focus turned to her last relationship, which she reiterated was terrible and abusive. “I was physically abused by him,” Tinsley alleged. She told the other women that she was “drinking way too much,” but insisted there was nothing to worry about. “I definitely do not think that I have a problem,” she added.

When Andy asked Tinsley directly about drinking vodka from a coffee cup first thing in the morning, she admitted, “That's not a good thing.” Check.

Bethenny or Bust

After watching a video package showcasing Bethenny’s divorce aftermath, she revealed that she was back together with Dennis (the man she’d been dating at the beginning of the season). “I rightfully ended the relationship,” she said of ending things with Dennis, citing some of the “circumstances” of her divorce. She then explained that Dennis had made changes that she’d requested because he was afraid of losing her and now they were in a great place.

Things with her ex, Jason Hoppy, weren’t any better, though. Bethenny quickly broke down in tears discussing the situation. When Ramona tried to chime in, Bethenny told her she didn’t want to talk to her about it. She then insisted that her young daughter, Brynn, didn’t know much about what was going on. “She’s very isolated in her life and she’s very happy,” Bethenny added.

Talking about her divorce, Bethenny said it was “inexplicable.” She added, “You can’t even imagine what torment this has been.” Ramona tried to cut in again, but the Skinnygirl mogul just wasn’t having it. She broke down in tears, calling it “torture.” She added that she had faith that, at some point, she will be free to live a “normal, free life,” but that for that to happen, she would have to have “zero contact” with her ex.

