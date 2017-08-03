Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

When in Mexico… drink tequila, kiss your friends, and show everyone your boobs. The Wednesday, August 2, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City opened with the ladies very drunk. Sonja Morgan “went a little bipolar” (as Luann de Lesseps explained) after drinking margaritas out of a pitcher and ended up completely naked in a swimming pool with Bethenny Frankel – who was also completely naked.

Bethenny and Ramona Cry It Out

Bethenny and Ramona Singer then had a heart-to-heart in the pool. For the record, Ramona had her bathing suit on. “I want to get it out of her,” Bethenny said to the camera, explaining that she knew that Ramona had meant to hurt her. “I’m sorry. I’m a miserable person. I’m horrible. I’m a bad friend,” Ramona said as she broke down in tears. Bethenny didn’t seem very impressed with Ramona’s apology. Pretty soon they were both crying.



“I don’t want to be that person,” Ramona said. “I don’t want you to be that person,” Bethenny agreed. Ramona then said she didn’t know what her intention had been when she’d said those things to Bethenny about her being in “soft porn.” Later, sober, to the camera Ramona admitted, “What I did was mean.” To Bethenny, Ramona said she felt a weight had been lifted and it felt good. “It’s closure,” Bethenny explained to the camera later. The evening ended with Sonja trying to makeout with Bethenny. “Let’s just have a nice time,” Bethenny said as she gently turned her down.

Dorinda Is Bleeding

Bethenny called Dorinda Medley the “weak leak” in the drinking department right before Dorinda sliced her hand open. As Bethenny tried to get Dorinda’s hand to stop gushing blood, Dorinda asked her if she didn’t find it exhausting to always be so concerned about being perfect all the time. “Sometimes you’ve got to just let it go and live a little bit. Super mom, super businesswoman, super wife, super girlfriend,” Dorinda slurred. “Super wife?” Bethenny asked.

“You know what? I’m not doing this with you,” Bethenny said. Carole Radziwill chimed in to say that she thought Dorinda just meant they all needed to be more flexible.



In a brief moment of peace (after Dorinda had stormed out), Tinsley made up with Ramona, admitting to the camera that she now suspected it had been Sonja who had talked trash about her to the press. When Dorinda wandered back to the party, she and Bethenny got right into it. “I never said a mean word about you,” Dorinda said. “Do your s--t, Bethenny.” Then Dorinda stormed out again. “I know exactly who I am,” Bethenny said as she started to cry. “She owes me an apology.”



The Morning After

The ladies gathered for a yoga class the next morning. “This argument isn’t even worth rehashing,” Dorinda reasoned to the camera. “Minus alcohol, there would be no argument.” Dorinda tried making up with Bethenny, but Bethenny said she wasn’t going to say anything to her. “You have a very nasty side to you,” Bethenny said.



Dorinda then cried to Carole about her fight with Bethenny, arguing she wasn’t a nasty person. Meanwhile, Luann de Lesseps told Bethenny to not take it personally. Ultimately, Dorinda apologized to Bethenny. “I feel like I’m always apologizing for being successful,” Bethenny said. “I’m hiding half the things I do because I don’t want to gloat.” Dorinda said her “heart was heavy” when she woke up and she didn’t mean to make Bethenny feel badly. They hugged and made up.

Plenty of Fish in the Sea

Carole, Ramona, and Tinsley Mortimer went fishing, while Sonja, Luann, and Bethenny hit up the spa. During the outing, Tinsley admitted that she was meeting her new boyfriend, Scott, in Las Vegas after this trip ended. “I’m ready to get married so I’ll take it anywhere,” Tinsley laughed to the camera.



The Last Supper

Ramona arrived for the last summer wearing a super-slinky dress. Dorinda said Ramona was “aging backwards.” Bethenny was actually bummed that everyone was on such good terms because it was a bit boring. Dorinda made a point of thanking Bethenny for a wonderful trip.



Bethenny then suggested they each say the best and worst thing about their trip, which she artfully called the rose and the thorn. Luann and Tinsley later got in a fight about the difference between West Palm and Palm Beach. “Let’s put a pin in it,” Bethenny wisely suggested.

