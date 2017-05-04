Things don't always go as planned — just ask Carole Radziwill. On the May 3 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the former journalist was busy campaigning for presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and planning an election night party (which was clearly meant to be a Clinton victory party).

Carole headed to Pennsylvania with her mother to help in the swing state. Over lunch, she confessed to her mama that she and her much younger boyfriend, Adam, had been "shacking up" for a couple of months. "We're not living together. We're not moving in together," Carole specified. Her mom said she wanted to meet Adam, but that suggestion received a lukewarm response.

Carole's Election Night Party

The big night finally arrived and Carole and Adam were all set to host a celebratory soiree. Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel, and Housewives alum Heather Thomson all came out for the bash. The evening took a turn, though, as the polls began rolling in. "I feel like throwing up," Carole said before reassuring herself, "He's not going to win."

He did win, though, and the next day Carole called her mother. "I can't even put words to how I feel right now," she said, adding that she was "dumbfounded."

Sonja Breaks Down the Different Categories of Men

In a more lighthearted aside, Sonja Morgan (who did not attend Carole's election event), explained to the cameras that she was dating two different men. "Frenchie" was all about "living in the moment," while "Rocco" was "planning for the future." She was sleeping with Frenchie, but not Rocco because… "There's guys you sleep with and there's guys you marry. Those are two different piles," she explained. No comment.

Dorinda Plans a Surprise Party — and Carole Ruins It

Meanwhile, Dorinda was planning a surprise party to celebrate Ramona Singer turning 60. While shopping with Luann de Lesseps for a gift for Tom in honor of their wedding (to go with the Rolex she'd already bought him for the occasion), Dorinda revealed that there were over 250 people coming. Bethenny Frankel was not one of them, though. "I do wish her a happy birthday," Bethenny said to the camera. "I just don't want to be there."

Later, Carole went dress shopping with Ramona. When Ramona mentioned her upcoming birthday, Carole jumped in, saying, "I'm so glad you brought it up, because I was nervous because I thought it was a surprise."

That was news to Ramona, who asked what Carole meant. Carole mumbled something and tried to shift the conversation to a new topic. "Oh my God, I think I just ruined the surprise," she said to the camera. Oops!

Surprise, Surprise

Tinsley Mortimer hadn't read the invitation to Ramona's surprise party very closely and missed the memo about the dress code being all black. Fortunately, Sonja had read it and told the newbie Housewife before they left. "The last thing I want to do is look like I'm trying to steal the show!" Tinsley said to the camera. Whew — crisis averted.

Dorinda was en route to pick up Ramona when Ramona decided she was tired of waiting and hopped in her own car. For a short period of time, Dorinda wasn't actually sure Ramona was going to make it to the party, which Ramona thought was some small gathering where there might be an eligible bachelor or two. Ramona had double-booked herself and had a date later that night, so she was debating whether it was worth trekking to the first engagement at all.

Fortunately, she decided it was and — despite Carole's slip up — was genuinely surprised when she saw everyone at the party. "It's a good thing that Ramona doesn't listen to a thing I say," Carole joked to the camera. "She is legit surprised!"

Ramona ended up inviting her date to join her at the event, and he came, even though she admitted she couldn't remember his name. Ramona did find a moment to sneak off with Sonja, however, to complain that Bethenny hadn't come by. "The fact that Bethenny couldn't get past some bulls--t," Ramona said. "If I can't talk to you about what's going on in your life, then we're not really friends." (ICYMI, Ramona asked Bethenny if anyone had approached her daughter about her mother's nude scene in a film she'd shot ages ago that recently hit the press.)

Sonja nodded and listened. "It's just amazing the way Ramona can spin something on me," she reflected to the camera later, though at the time she seemed to agree with Ramona's assessment.

