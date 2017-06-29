Maybe gangster lunches aren't always the best idea. On the June 28 episode of the Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel decided it would be fun to gather the women together for a meal in the Bronx. The Skinnygirl mogul was joined by Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Carole Radziwill for the occasion – and before you ask, no, Ramona Singer was not invited. (ICYMI, Bethenny is not happy with Ramona these days.)

Dorinda Calls Sonja a Fool

After some friendly chitchat about Bethenny's plan to take everyone to a chalet in Vermont (and her extreme desire that Ramona not attend), the conversation looped back to Sonja's short-lived alcohol venture, Tipsy Girl. For whatever reason, Sonja insisted that both Ramona and Dorinda had wanted to invest in the business. Ramona wasn't there to comment, but Dorinda vehemently denied any such intention. As Sonja dug through her phone in search of some mysterious text from Dorinda's boyfriend that theoretically would confirm Dorinda's intention to get involved, Dorinda got really angry.

It's probably worth mentioning that Dorinda was pretty sloshed. Carole loved watching Dorinda go off the handle as she accused Sonja of being "bankrupt" and a "fool" before declaring, "Clip!" as she made a cutting motion with her hands. Bethenny deciphered that this meant stop talking. As Dorinda tends to do, she got very emotional until she broke down in tears. That's when Sonja brought up the fact that Dorinda hadn't invited her to the Berkshires that one time. Yikes.

Luann Doesn't Like Sonja's Jokes

Another day, at another lunch, Luann, Sonja and Ramona had a small powwow. Naturally, Lu and Sonja filled Ramona in on what she'd missed at Bethenny's lunch. Once again, however, Sonja managed to put her foot in her mouth after about five seconds. Shortly after sitting down, Sonja made a "joke" about how she and Luann had slept with the same guy (i.e., the guy Luann is now married to).

"That's just rude," Lu said. "Sonja, please apologize to me right now."

To the camera, Sonja said she was sick of apologizing to Luann for being herself, but to Luann's face, she conceded. She said she was just trying to be funny, but Luann said it wasn't funny and she stormed out.

Vermont or Bust

Despite Bethenny's wishes, Ramona was invited to join them in Vermont. As she, Tinsley and Sonja drove to the chalet, Ramona recounted a few text messages she'd sent to Bethenny in an attempt to make up. Ramona laughed off some of her typos, but at the chalet, it was pretty clear that Bethenny was not amused as she told her version of the texts to Carole.

Oh, somewhere in there Dorinda also remembered that she'd forgotten her luggage in New York City and debated whether she could send an Uber to get the bags. Just to be clear, she wanted to send an Uber to bring her bags from Manhattan to Vermont — because that's normal.

Anywho, that was the least of the drama. As soon as Ramona, Sonja, and Tinsley arrived, the great room race began. Of course Ramona and Sonja were annoyed that Dorinda had settled in to a room that had a large bathtub and double-sinks and made their displeasure known to anyone who would listen. In general, people listened, but no one really cared — especially Luann, who arrived last and got stuck in the basement.

Tinsley Wants to Date a Jewish Guy

Poor Tinsley was having a tough go of it. Before leaving New York City, she'd cried to her therapist about everything from her father (who passed away two years ago) to nightmares about her last relationship. After admitting that she was drinking more wine than was probably good for her to get to sleep, she insisted that she didn't have a problem with alcohol.

Cut to the Vermont lodge, where Tinsley confessed to Bethenny that she was "kind of boy-crazy" right now, but insisted she only kissed the guys. Bethenny said she didn't care what Tinsley did with them and revealed that she and her kind-of boyfriend Dennis had parted ways. Tinsley then lamented about how rich waspy guys didn't have good work ethics, and Bethenny asked her if she wanted to date a Jewish guy instead. Tinsley said she might and Bethenny made the mental note.

Later, over dinner (and several more glasses of wine), Tinsley broke down in tears. "I'm 41!" she cried. "I do not have children!" She whined that people were putting a lot of pressure on her and telling her "get over" her last bad relationship. She added, "A lot of you that I've heard from are not over a lot of situations that happened in the past, so give me a goddamn second!" Carole helpfully explained to Sonja that Tins was talking about her.

Tinsley argued that her abusive relationship was worse than everyone else's because hers was made public. "Google me," Bethenny said in response.

Tell Us: Do you think Tinsley is ready to be back in New York City?



