Sayonara, Mexico! On the Wednesday, August 9, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the women were back in Manhattan. Luann de Lesseps was pumped that she and Tom had settled into married life. “I was on a mission to make this work, and I did,” she beamed to the camera. (As Us Weekly previously reported, she announced the end of their seven-month marriage last week.)

Meanwhile, Tinsley Mortimer was getting ready to throw a party for Sonja Morgan to thank her for her hospitality. Ramona Singer was over the moon that she and Bethenny Frankel had made up. But when one relationship mends, another cracks – just ask Sonja Morgan. Sonja was not at all pleased with Tinsley, whether Tins was going to throw her a soiree or not.

Bethenny Tries Dating

Bethenny had recently settled on a new apartment, where she was entertaining a professional hockey player. Dorinda Medley stopped by to check out both. “Oh, this is the cute hockey player!” she said before taking the grand tour of Bethenny’s new abode. Both Bethenny and Dorinda were very impressed with the athlete’s butt, but less so with his fake (removable) tooth. Everyone agreed the apartment was perfection, though.

Tinsley and Sonja Prep for the Party

“I want to make sure that she knows that I am, yes pissed at you right now, but I am eternally grateful to you and I want this to be a special party,” Tinsley explained to the camera. Carole Radziwill stopped by Tinsley’s new home. (ICYMI, Carole also recently set Tinsley up with a man who immediately became her boyfriend.)

Tinsley wasn’t the only one with a blossoming relationship, though. Sonja was head over heels for Frenchie (real name: Edgar). Frenchie was getting ready to head back to France, but Sonja was going to visit him soon.

Thank You/ F--k You Bash

Tinsley’s new boyfriend, Scott, was one of the first to arrive, followed by Carole, Dorinda and her boyfriend John, and Ramona. When Ramona arrived, she reported that Sonja was threatening not to come. “Sonja’s not coming,” Dorinda reported to Tinsley. “She’s still in bed!” Shortly after that, Luann and Tom showed up. Luann told the cameras she thought it was a good move that Tinsley threw the party so that Sonja couldn’t be mad that she hadn’t thrown her a party. Bethenny thought the party was dumb, but came anyway.

While she waited to see if Sonja showed up, Tinsley introduced Scott to her sister and Sonja finally arrived. Ramona asked Sonja who told her it was actually a “f--k you” party and Ramona said Carole had delivered that message. (Tins would have to thank her later.) Tinsley was bummed that Sonja kept making comments about it being a “f--k you” party, but made the best of it by parading Scott around to meet people.

Ramona then had a heart-to-heart with Bethenny, admitting she was sad about being alone and not having a partner. “I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen,” Ramona said. Bethenny added to the camera: “I genuinely have compassion for that. It must be hard.” Bethenny reassured Ramona that she would find someone special and they hugged. Yes, that’s right. They hugged. Bethenny then marched over to Sonja to say that she agreed that Tinsley was a little disingenuous.

Tom's Behavior

While Luann caught up with Dorinda and Bethenny, Tom flirted with his ex, Missy. He had the foresight to remove his microphone, though, so the cameras didn’t capture exactly what he said.

At the end of the night, Tinsley made a sweet toast thanking Sonja. “It’s not really a f--k you party,” Sonja said to the camera. “It’s just Tinsley being Tinsley and me being me.” Tinsley also gave Sonja a $5,000 gift card to Bergdorf Goodman. That also helped.

In the final updates of the season, we learned that Tinsley and Scott are moving in together, Carole is training for the New York Marathon, and Luann and Tom have already filed for divorce.

Tell Us: Do you think Tinsley and Scott will get married?

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!