A war is brewing in New York City – between Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer, that is. On the May 17 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona was still fuming over her recent failed attempt to make peace with the Skinnygirl mogul. Ramona griped about the situation to her daughter, Avery, who suggested that perhaps her mom had instigated things with her tone when she'd approached Bethenny. She then suggested that her mom try again, with a little less attitude.

Meanwhile, Bethenny caught up with Dorinda Medley, who was stressed over how behind she was in planning her charity event for Beauty for Freedom. When Dorinda asked about Ramona, Bethenny said, "Anywhere we are, I will be totally cordial and totally nice," but she made it clear that she wasn't interested in rebuilding the friendship. "I have enough reasons now and enough history that I can say, 'This doesn't work.'" Ramona's not going to be happy to hear that.

Tinsley Goes Prowling for Men

Sonja Morgan and Ramona then took Tinsley Mortimer to their favorite watering hole, Beautique. Ramona generously shared her best tips for picking up men with the newbie housewife, explaining she should eat at steak restaurants, smile a lot, and sit at the bar so she was approachable.

Tinsley followed her advice, but ended up meeting a man who was 23 – far below the age Sonja said would be appropriate for Tinsley if she was serious about getting married and having kids. (ICYMI, Tins is 41.)

"Age is not really something that I care about," Tinsley confessed to the camera. "I probably should, but the truth is, he's so cute." She then proceeded to make out with him at the club. Sonja rolled her eyes and said Tinsley had veered way off track.

The next morning over coffee, Sonja grilled Tinsley about whether she'd spent the night with her new beau. "I'm not going to go home with this guy I just met!" Tinsley laughed. Sonja warned Tinsley not to get too involved with the 23-year-old hottie, but it seemed her advice fell on deaf ears.

Bethenny Gets Emotional

Meanwhile, Bethenny launched her B. Strong initiative in partnership with Dress for Success. Her boyfriend, Dennis, came to support her and Bethenny explained in a voice-over how their relationship had come to be. Apparently, they'd known each other for 30 years. "When he broke up with his wife, he contacted me and told me he had feelings for me," she said. "And it was a major surprise and it was very romantic."

Carole Radziwill got up early to support Bethenny, who was legitimately shocked that Carole had made it in time. When Bethenny got up to give her speech, she became very emotional. She recounted how going through her own emotional crisis made her feel depressed, sad, and alone – and this is what inspired her to launch B. Strong.

Carole and Adam Might Be on the Rocks

While Bethenny and Dennis seemed to be going strong, Carole and her boyfriend Adam seemed to be hitting a bit of an impasse. He had been shacking up with her for a while and she was feeling cramped – so much so, in fact, that she had gone out of her way to try to help find Adam a new apartment to live in. Unfortunately, that had fallen through so they were still (unofficial) roomies for the time being.

During a rock climbing outing (which Carole seemed to enjoy as much as she enjoyed co-habitating), she confessed to a friend that she didn't feel that she and Adam were "building something together" and so she didn't really know where they should go from here. "It's hard to have that conversation while we're living together," she sighed. She did still think Adam had a very nice butt, though – so there was that.

Tinsley Ignores Sonja's Advice

Despite Sonja's urging, Tins headed out for a date with Mr. 23 (whose name was actually Chad). "He is a little young for me, but I just want to have fun and yeah, he's pretty damn cute. I'm pretty excited," Tinsley said to the camera. They went bowling, but spent most of the time making out. When they ordered drinks, Chad got carded and Tinsley didn't.

Rumors About Tom Continue to Circulate

Ramona went out with two friends, one of whom apparently had also dated Tom. Ramona continued to talk trash about Luann, saying, she was "putting her head in the sand" when it came to her marriage and, "She's not looking at what's going on." Missy, the woman who had dated Tom, revealed that she had thought they were exclusive – when she walked in on him making out with Luann in a bar.

Later, a bunch of the women got together to support Dorinda's charity effort. Tinsley, Bethenny, Carole, Sonja, Ramona, Luann and Tom all showed up at the event. Bethenny was hoping to avoid talking to Ramona and Tinsley was annoyed that Sonja was treating her like an "annoying little sister," but otherwise things were going smoothly.

Bethenny even introduced herself to Tom and apologized if she'd caused any trouble. (As a refresh, Bethenny had been the one to tell Luann that Tom was allegedly spotted making out with another woman when Luann was out of town months ago.)

In another part of the room, however, another friend named Barbara was complaining about Lu's upcoming marriage. "Honestly, I think she has something to prove," she said, noting that Luann would "rather go through with it and get divorced than call it off." Barbara insisted that she'd told Luann that Tom was still up to no good, but Luann was ignoring her warnings.

"Luann is the great pretender and she's never going to let us see her falter," Carole said to the camera.

