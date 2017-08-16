Writing on the wall? Luann de Lesseps revealed what would make her leave her then-husband Tom D’Agostino in The Real Housewives of New York reunion special, which was taped before she filed for divorce on August 3.



When host Andy Cohen asked if 52-year-old de Lesseps was in an open relationship, the Bravo reality star denied she was. “No, not at all,” she said. “I’m not interested in an open relationship, otherwise I wouldn’t be married.”



“If you found out that he cheated on you, what would you do?” Cohen, 49, replies. “I would definitely leave,” the former Countess responds, prompting some surprised looks from her castmates.



“I don’t think she would,” Ramona Singer adds.



“I would,” de Lesseps insisted. “You can push me so far, but once you push me over the line….” D’Agostino was caught kissing another woman at the Regency Hotel, which Bethenny Frankel revealed to de Lesseps in the season 8 finale. She forgave the businessman and married him in Palm Beach on December 31.



They filed for divorce seven months later, which the Bravo personality announced on her Twitter. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”



Tune in for The Real Housewives of New York reunion on Bravo tonight at 9 p.m. ET.



