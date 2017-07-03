Attention, please! Dorinda Medley had Real Housewives of New York City fans laughing out loud when she introduced her new one-liner, "Clip!"

Earlier this season, the Bravo star, 52, got into an argument with costars Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan while out to dinner. Things became tense after Morgan, 53, repeatedly claimed that Medley wanted to get involved with her Tipsy Girl liquor brand. Medley stood up and began shouting, "Clip! Clip! Clip!" while doing an accompanying hand motion.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"'Clip'? I don't know what that means," Frankel, 46, replied. "I guess it means, 'Shut your f--king mouth.' Clip!"

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 28, Medley reacted to the response to her new catchphrase. "That's very classy. Again, sorry, Mom!" she quipped after Cohen, 49, replayed the clip. (Clip!)

"You know me. I'm a chameleon," Medley continued before explaining that she had a few too many drinks at the dinner that aired on RHONY. Later in the WWHL episode, she added, "Carole [Radziwill] is always saying, 'Come on, get tipsy. You're always more fun when you're tipsy and stuff.' And then I do it, and I look back. Listen, I'm semi-harmless, aren't I? No one's calling 911."



The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

