An awkward first impression? Gizelle Bryant immediately butts heads with cast newbie Monique Samuels during The Real Housewives of Potomac's Sunday, April 9, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The Bravo unscripted series' preview clip shows Bryant meeting up with her pals for tea, where she is surprised to get introduced to Samuels, who has her hair up in buns. "High tea — I love high tea!" Bryant tells the camera. "Didn't know I was going to be meeting any new friends here today — with Princess Leia hair. Star Wars, really? That's what we're doing?"

Samuels informs Bryant that she's friends with Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who had serious friction with Bryant in last week's season 2 premiere. And Bryant fires back with, "So you got here before your friend. Ain't that nice! Ain't that some proper-ness."

During a testimonial, Karen Huger offers her thoughts on the tension. "Whenever there are new people who come into our circle, Gizelle feels it is her responsibility to haze them," Huger says. "She's the self-appointed hazer of our group. I think she enjoys it, though."

Later in the clip, Samuels says she and husband Chris, a retired NFL player, are in the market for a new house, and Bryant asks, "You don't have a home?"



Watch Monique's response in the clip above. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

