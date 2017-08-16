Rick Ross Teaches Us How to Rap - Watch!

Rick Ross is showing Us Weekly who’s boss. The rapper recently stopped by Us Weekly to teach a few lucky staff members how to rap. Watch the video above!

Things started out started out smooth with Ross, 41, encouraging Us staff members —Christina Garibaldi, Christina Baez and Travis Cronin — to all join him in rapping his 2010 hit “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast), off his fourth studio album, Teflon Don.

Ross, who was in New York to promote his new VH1 reality show, Signed, then decided to put our novice rapping skills to the test by making us each freestyle a line, which is not as easy as it looks.

Ross had no problem whipping up the line, “I was born to be a king, I need some lemon pepper wings.” He then encouraged Us to just “do your own vibe.”

While each staffer attempted their very best, it does not appear they will be joining Ross on the road anytime. The “Purple Lamborghini” rapper said that while it was “nothing but fun” watching us, he jokingly added that we are “not signed.” Guess that means our collaboration album will not be happening anytime soon.

However, do be on the lookout for the up-and-coming artists that Ross, along with Roc Nation executive Lenny S. and Radio Killa Records founder The-Dream, are looking to turn into the next big thing on their reality series.

“I’m just looking for something I’ve never seen, something unique,” Ross tells Us Weekly. “Artists that’s like myself that are willing to go to any extent to chase their dreams.”

