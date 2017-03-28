Spoiler alert: Do not read until you've watched the Monday, March 27, episode of Bates Motel.

Since Rihanna announced last year that she would be guest-starring as the iconic Psycho character Marion Crane on season 5 of Bates Motel, viewers have been eagerly awaiting that fateful shower scene. On Monday night's episode, the multihyphenate finally checked in — with a twist. Watch the suspenseful scene in the video above!

Marion pays a visit to the motel in White Pine Bay after stealing thousands of dollars in cash from her employer. When she pulls into the parking lot, motel owner Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) greets his beautiful guest and makes her a ham sandwich while she waits for her adulterous lover, Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols), to arrive.

After a short but eerie chat with Norman, Marion decides to take a shower, unbeknownst that he is spying on her through a hole in the wall of her room. She strips down to her birthday suit and steps into the shower as suspenseful music plays. Viewers were all but certain Norman would sneak into the room and stab Marion to death, the way he did in Alfred Hitchcock's classic 1960 movie, which starred Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh as the legendary duo.

However, in this version of the scene, Marion hears a noise outside, shuts off the water and mutters, "Screw this s--t," in the ultimate plot twist. She then changes back into her clothes and hops in her car to go find Sam herself.

Later in the episode, Norman's dead mother, Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga), gets into her son's head and urges him to kill Sam, who is cheating on his wife, Madeleine Loomis (Isabelle McNally), with Marion. Once Sam finally arrives at the motel, he decides to take a quick shower while waiting for Marion to return to her room. Norman quietly enters the bathroom as Sam pulls back the shower curtain.

Without hesitation, Norman stabs Sam multiple times, leaving him bloody and dead on the floor. "Oh, Mother," Norman says to himself, with Sam's blood splattered across his face. "What have I done?"

