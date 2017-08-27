Robby Hayes Joined ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to ‘Get His Swagger Back’

Back and better than ever! Bachelor fan-favorite Robby Hayes revealed why now was the perfect time for him to rejoin the franchise by starring on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

After placing second on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season, Hayes, 28, had his heart set on going to Paradise for another shot at love, but he wasn’t granted the opportunity. “It was kind of hard for me after getting my heart broken in front of national television, not to mention blindsided because I didn’t see that happening, but then I had to sit at home and watch my friends go on not only Bachelor in Paradise, but Men Tell All,” the Florida native told Us Weekly at the TV brand TCL’s Bachelor in Paradise viewing party on Monday, August 21, in Hollywood. “I mean, that’s something where everyone gets back together with [JoJo], and only the top two don’t get to. I didn’t get to do that. I just sat on my thumbs, even though I knew at that point I wasn’t JoJo’s final pick. And then, you know, they all went on Paradise and were having a great time, meeting girls, having fun. And I’m sitting at home repairing my broken heart with my family. And it was tough.”

The former athlete knew that competing on this season of Bachelor in Paradise was in his best interest. “I think that’s why going on Paradise this season was an easier answer,” he continued. “[Last year] it was something like, ‘Damn, I wish I was out there.’ You know? Like this time, it was like, ‘Let me get my swagger back. Let me get back on the ball, let me get back on the horse.’ It was something I didn’t get to do.”

Although Hayes wasn’t afforded the chance to participate in the Men Tell All, he found closure after splitting from JoJo Fletcher. “I said everything I need to say [to her],” he told Us. “I asked her parents’ permission. I did all the things that a person ready for the next step would have done. And it didn’t work out. That’s fine. I am thankful because I am where I am now and they’re both happy. And I care not only for JoJo, but for Jordan. He was my best friend during that whole process and I’m happy for him.”

The model has since moved on with his Bachelor in Paradise costar Amanda Stanton. As Us Weekly exclusively reported in July, the reality stars are “still dating and have been dating since they got back from Paradise.”



Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

