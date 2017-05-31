Here’s Your First Look at the Key Art for Season 14 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Adam Rose/Fox

All the right moves. So You Think You Can Dance alum Robert Roldan is featured in the key art for season 14 of the dance competition series — and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look!

Roldan, 26 — who placed third on season 7 of SYTYCD in 2010 — is coming back to the series as an all-star who will be partnered with a newcomer hoping to win the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. In the key art, the California native, dressed in a red button-down and matching pants, looks fierce as he poses mid-air in an impressive jump.

The Bad Boys of Hip-Hop alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 17, to share his excitement over coming back to the dance competition seven years later. “Here we go season 14! 🤙🏽 #sytycd,” he captioned a pic of himself standing on set.

Roldan isn’t the only one returning to SYTYCD. Mary Murphy, who took a hiatus from the Fox hit starting in 2014, is also coming back to the judging panel alongside series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and newly announced judge Vanessa Hudgens.

Back in March, Murphy, 59, tweeted a behind-the-scenes selfie featuring Lythgoe, 67, from dance auditions in Los Angeles. “Ok this selfie was a little better #sytycd ‪#dance LA auditions !!” she wrote at the time. “Can't wait for summer woohooo Amazing Dancers”

So You Think You Can Dance returns to Fox for its 14th season on Monday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

