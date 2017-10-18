The Conner family is back! The Roseanne revival is officially in production — and the first photo of the cast has been released.

In a new pic, the stars are cracking up during a table read on set, including Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackei), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). (Yes, Dan Conner is alive even though the beloved character died in the series finale.)

Adam Rose/ABC

The costars are also joined by director John Pasquin and new executive producer Whitney Cummings, among others.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Someone who appeared not to be there, however? The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, who played Darlene's boyfriend David. In August, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told reporters at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour that talks to bring back the actor are "ongoing."

As previously reported, it was officially announced in May that the show would be returning to ABC. "It is planned for the mid-season. We're still at the early stages," Dungey said at an Upfronts event at the time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, eight episodes are in the works.

Roseanne ran for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!