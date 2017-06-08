Pics or it didn’t happen, right? In the forthcoming comedy Rough Night, the lead characters find an unconventional way to document their wild weekend, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

Barry Wetcher/Sony Pictures Entertainment

In the clip, Jillian Bell’s character, Alice, has a unique idea for a group photo. “Before we go,” she says, “we’ve got to do a human frentipede.” When her four friends, played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz, fail to recognize the term, Alice explains the hilarious reference. “It’s a photo we always take that’s like the move Human Centipede, where they’re sewn together, mouth to bum,” she says. “But it’s with friends, so it’s special."

After some initial rejection, Alice pleads with her friends. “Guys, if I don’t post a ton of pictures from this weekend, it’s going to look suspicious,” she says. "Like we killed someone."

Macall Polay/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Macall Polay/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Johansson’s character, Jess, is the first to concede. "I can’t believe saying this,” she says. “But I think we should do the human frentipede."

The comedy tells the story of five friends from college who reunite for a bachelorette weekend in Miami that goes completely off the rails. Even before its June 16 release, the film is already hitting a modern milestone. Directed by Lucia Aniello, the movie is the first big-studio R-rated comedy in 20 years that is directed by a woman.

Macall Polay/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Macall Polay/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Watch the hilarious moment in the clip above.

Rough Night hits theaters on Friday, June 16.

