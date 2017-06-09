The race is on! Sasha Velour struggles through a recording session with Todrick Hall in the upcoming Friday, June 9, episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek.

While attempting the rap challenge, the brainy Brooklyn-born drag queen fails to hit the beat, possibly hurting her chances to make it to the top three.

After Hall tells Sasha to turn it up a notch, Sasha defends her style, explaining, “I’m [not] this kind of drag queen.”

Hall replies: “It sounds like you’re saying lines into a voicemail."

Sasha confronts the camera and explains that it’s important for her to show Todrick that she can “be a star” and “still be myself.”

The drag queen will also find herself having to face off with the other contestants while a guest on RuPaul’s podcast with Michelle Visage.

Watch the sneak peek above to see if Sasha is up for the challenge and catch RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

