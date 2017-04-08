A fairy tale ending! On the Friday, April 7, episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens dressed like storybook characters, but real life was a little less rosy as tensions between them heated up, and sad past events dominated their thoughts.



Farrah Moan (And Cry and Complain …)

The maxi challenge of the episode had the “cinderfellas” creating a fairy tale princess character, complete with name, mythology and sidekick (which they’d play themselves).

Kimora Blac learned nothing from being in the bottom two last week, and spent this episode complaining about having to sew and construct outfits rather than paying people to do it. The other contestants were stunned, but Charlie Hides did offer to sew in exchange for cash. Elsewhere, Farrah Moan struggled with fabrics, too, but tried to persevere independently.

Eureka O’Hara eventually helped Farrah after tiring of hearing the Las Vegas queen complain, telling the younger competitor, “Don’t be afraid of hot glue, bitch. You a drag queen.”

Remembering Pulse

While getting ready to hit the runway in fairy tale garb, the queens’ conversation took a serious, more reality-based turn. Trinity Taylor began talking about last summer’s Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, saying, “I’m a former Ms. Pulse, and I entertained there literally a week before. … That literally could have been me.”

Trinity said she’d known performers who were trapped in the bathroom that night, and Cynthia Lee Fontaine agreed, saying she, too, got frantic texts from friends the night the shooting took place. Cynthia then said that she’d been scheduled to perform that night but had rescheduled. A friend who came to see her without hearing about the cancellation died in the attack.

“We thought we’d finally built a safe place for our community,” Cynthia told the cameras. Sasha Velour followed that up by saying the attack was a “defining and shocking moment for gay people,” adding that “the fact that it was an act of violence against LGBT people of color is not insignificant here.” Ultimately, the queens doubled down on their mission to “come together and be proudly, visibly queer.” So after mourning those they’d lost and having some group hugs, that’s what they did.

The Spoiled Queen Spoils Her Chances

All of the princesses were beautiful, but Eureka’s sewer princess You-Reek-of-Daria, Trinity’s Aquapussy and Aja’s Princess Disastah (and sidekick Da Sistah) were pretty funny. Did the judges think so? Well, Eureka was safe, Trinity was the judges’ darling and poor Aja didn’t impress any of them. (Seriously, they really didn’t like Aja’s characters’ outfits and personas, but to each their own!)

Aja and Kimora Blac ended up in the bottom two, though Farrah came close to being up for elimination, too. When Aja and Kimora Blac had to compete in the “Lip Sync for Your Life” segment, they twirled around to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.” After Aja’s animated performance, it was Kimora who needed the hero. Kimora ended up being told to sashay away.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs on VH1 Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

