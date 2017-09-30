Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z teamed up for a Saturday Night Live promo ahead of the show’s season 43 premiere on Saturday, September 30 — and the result was hilariously awkward.

Wearing a black leather jacket with his arms crossed, the La La Land actor, 36, starts off the promo by saying, “Hi, I’m Ryan Gosling and I’m hosting the season premiere of SNL this week with musical guest Jay Z,” before turning to the Watch the Throne rapper and asking, “How excited are you going to be? Just want to know how excited I should be.”

Jay-Z, 47, stares at the actor and ignores his question without cracking a smile, before the actor awkwardly flashes the peace sign and says, “Got it.”

In a second promo, Gosling appears to be having a fangirl moment, as he repeats himself, “Hi, I’m Ryan Gosling and I’m hosting the season premiere of SNL this week with musical guest Jay Z … together again at last.” The two men turn to each other as Gosling nods and says, “I saw you at Coachella.”

The Grammy award-winner, looking less than amused, deadpans, “I remember,” to which Gosling happily asks, “You do?” before they both burst into laughter.

The past season of Saturday Night Live provided viewers much comic relief, thanks in part to political skits that featured top-notch impersonations by Kate McKinnon, Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy. Baldwin and McKinnon earned Emmys earlier this month for their hilarious depictions of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The eagerly anticipated return of Saturday Night Live will introduce three new cast members, Chris Redd, Luke Null and Heidi Gardener.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

