Watch Ryan Gosling Make Harry Styles' Heart Rate Jump

Is it hot in here or is it just Ryan Gosling sans shirt? During Harry Styles’ appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC One radio show, the host decided to measure how his heart rate responded to various photos of people and things on Monday, July 17.

Once Styles, 23, was hooked up to the monitor, his resting heart rate was about 60 beats per minute. While it remained relatively stable when a photo of his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik was shown, he had a strong reaction to a shirtless pic from The Notebook.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW; David M Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

“Looking very handsome … it’s a good scene,” the Dunkirk actor remarked, as his heart rate jumped to 80 beats per minute. “No, it’s not!” Styles protested when Grimshaw pointed out the sudden spike.

The only photo throughout the game that got a higher score was a pair of Chelsea boots, which gave him a heart rate of 102. “That’s the biggest love of your life, a Chelsea boot! Would you say that’s the biggest love of your life, a Chelsea boot?” Grimshaw asked. “Probably,” the singer joked.

Actress and model Camille Rowe, meanwhile, only scored a 62. “I don’t know her,” Styles said. “I’m sure she’s a wonderful person.”



