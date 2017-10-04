Cue Taylor Swift's hit! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' daughter Amada had a very memorable introduction to New York City. Her famous dad explained what happened on her first day in the Big Apple during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, October 3.

"My youngest daughter is a year and a half, and it was her first time in New York. I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, 'Sweetheart, welcome to New York!'" Gosling, 36, recalled. "And two cars went, 'SMASH.'"

The Blade Runner 2049 star immediately responded. "Smoke started pouring out of the cars and these two guys got out and I won't repeat the hand gestures for you, but I quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window," he said, laughing.

"She learned to give the finger in New York! That's a very New York experience," Kimmel, 49, quipped.

Gosling repeated: "That's a very New York experience."

The La La Land actor was in NYC to host Saturday Night Live last weekend. He and Mendes, 43, who are also parents of 3-year-old Esmeralda, made a rare public outing together when they were spotting holding hands on the way to the SNL afterparty with other attendees such as Beyoncé, Jay Z (who was SNL's musical act) and Scarlett Johansson.



