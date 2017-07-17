Coming back with a bang! Ryan Phillippe dished on season 2 of Shooter, which premieres on Tuesday, July 18, in a behind-the-scenes video for USA Network.

Last season, decorated Marine and sniper Bob Lee Swagger (played by Phillippe) exposed a conspiracy that framed him for assassinating the President of the United States. The new season jumps ahead a year to Swagger and his family attempting to live a quiet, normal life in Texas.

All the drama has affected his marriage to Julie Swagger (Shantel VanSanten), though. "This season we pick up about a year later, so we find the Swaggers in quite a different situation,” Phillippe, 42, explains in the video. "The Bob Lee and Julie relationship has become a little bit strained. She’s got some issues related to what we went through the year before. He also has a little bit of celebrity because it was a big public issue, and his name was cleared and he was proven to be innocent.”

The new season begins with Bob Lee and Julie narrowly surviving a tragic attack in Germany. "From our very opening scene, you know we’re back,” Phillippe continues. "What’s at stake this season is various members of Bob Lee’s unit are being killed, so you see the love he has for his men — the guys he served with."

As his colleagues are being hunted, Bob Lee is forced to work with his frenemy, Isaac (Omar Epps). “We need each other to complete the mission, but it’s not a happy alliance,” Phillippe says.

Of course, expect a ton of action. "This season is physical. This season we’re doing a lot more close quarters combat sort of action sequences,” he reveals. “I love that stuff. Those are my favorite days."

Shooter season 2 premieres on USA Network Tuesday, July 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!