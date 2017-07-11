Definitely, maybe he’s the epitome of perfection! Ryan Reynolds congratulated Gal Gadot after Wonder Woman surpassed Deadpool’s box office record on Monday, July 10.



The Deadpool Twitter account posted a photo of Reynolds, 40, dressed as the superhero flashing a heart sign around Wonder Woman’s signature necklace. “The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman,” the account captioned the tweet, which also tagged the film’s director, Patty Jenkins.

The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman. pic.twitter.com/jhP1hRAKlY — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 11, 2017

Reynolds supported Gadot, 32, shortly after by retweeting the post. Jenkins, 45, thanked Reynolds for the shoutout.

You are the absolute greatest, Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds Thank you! We love you and your movie too. ❤️❤️❤️ #deadpool #deadpool2 ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/6Raj3VBEIR — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) July 11, 2017

Since its June 2 premiere, Wonder Woman has earned more than $368 million in North America, beating out Deadpool’s $363 million in 2016. However, Deadpool still reigns supreme in the global box office, with a whopping $783 million in earnings compared to Wonder Woman’s $745 million.



Jenkins recently opened up to Us Weekly about working with Gadot, who she said was perfect for the role. “She is the kindest, sweetest, most beautiful, brave badass I’ve ever met in my life, and she was a pleasure to work with,” she exclusively told Us at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala in June. “Being famous, being successful, all of those things are so secondary to gal. She took so seriously living up to all of the duty of a role like this, and that’s your wildest dream for a super hero movie.”

Reynolds was nominated for a Golden Globe, MTV Movie Award, and Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in the superhero comedy, but was snubbed at the Oscars. He is currently filming the sequel, set to premiere in 2018.

