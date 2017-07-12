Very underwhelming. In a clip from the Thursday, July 13, episode of Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan Serhant promises a “surprise” at his open house — and people looked confused and disappointed when he revealed what it was!

In the sneak peek above, people start pouring through the doors to see the Bravo personality’s latest listing. "A lot of the people who showed up tonight might have shown up because they thought I was going to give something away or I was going to have someone famous here or something,” he says as he sees the crowds.

Kurt Iswarienko/Bravo

One person stops Serhant to inquire, “What’s the big event tonight?” Another asks, “I’ve been hearing about this for a week! What’s going on?”

Serhant, 33, decides to make a speech to clear up confusion about the big surprise — or lack thereof. "If everyone can kind of gather around, so I can kind of explain what’s going on here,” he says. "Thank you everybody for coming. Once taking on this project from the last broker, we racked our brains for what kind of event we could do here. That’s when I realized this is the first project I’ve ever taken over where I don’t think we need a thing. What we’re actually selling and what our buyers are actually going to buy is the building.”

The real estate agent starts gesturing around at the empty apartment. "The surprise is this,” he says. “I think the building is the thing!”

Faces fall and the mood dampens as they realize it’s just a regular open house. In a confessional, Serhant realizes his advertising mistake. "This is so stupid,” he says. "I should have done something."

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

