That prank gets a perfect 10! Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber, known for his practical jokes, pulled off an epic stunt and scared partner Simone Biles on the Monday, April 17 episode of Ellen. The host herself, Ellen DeGeneres, helped! Watch it go down in the video above.

Biles, 20, an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, was a guest on the show and chatted with DeGeneres, 59, about moving out on her own and how she needs to learn how to do laundry. Eventually, talk turned to DWTS and Farber, 33. "He's amazing. He has a good sense of humor. He's funny. He's very patient," Biles gushed about her partner. "But then once it's time to do the dance, it's down to business."

DeGeneres then noted that Farber is "a prankster." Biles concurred, but noted that "he hasn't pranked me yet."As DeGeneres began to reply, Farber suddenly burst from a table on set, frightening Biles, who jumped and screamed. Farber didn't stick around to relish in the sneak attack: He immediately ran off set. "Oh, my gosh! He gave me a heart attack," Biles cried. "Where is he? He just left? Oh, my God!"

Eric McCandless/ABC Via Getty Images

Biles is far from Farber's first victim. A 2016 Instagram video shows him popping up and scaring an unsuspecting Peta Murgatroyd, his fellow DWTS pro. In 2015, he and Mark Ballas scared Rumer Willis by throwing a dummy, dressed in the same clothes as Ballas, over a balcony.



