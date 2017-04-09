Saturday Night Live mocked Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad, which was pulled from the airwaves last week after a flood of online backlash.

In the spoof, which aired on Saturday, April 8, the commercial's writer-director, played by SNL cast member Beck Bennett, explains the concept behind the ad while speaking on the phone with his sister.

"It's an homage to resistance," he says. "There's this huge protest in the street, reminiscent of Black Lives Matter. Everybody is marching and they get to these police officers and you think it's going to go bad because there's kind of a standoff. And then Kendall Jenner walks in. She walks up to one of the police officers and she hands him a Pepsi. And then that Pepsi brings everybody together. Isn't that, like, the best ad ever?"

Though the director's sister isn't seen or heard on camera, it's clear she doesn't approve of the premise as her brother's face drops. "Sort of tone deaf?" he repeats. "I think maybe you just kind of don't get it."

The director then speaks to other family members, friends and neighbors on the phone. They explain to him that the commercial might stir up controversy. "Do we have time for a quick rewrite?" he asks a fellow crew member, who says it's too late.

Cecily Strong then emerges from her trailer dressed as Jenner, 21. "Bye, Khloé, I've got to go. I'm on the set of my Pepsi commercial," she says while on the phone with her sister Khloé Kardashian. "I stop the police from shooting black people by handing them a Pepsi. I know, it's cute, right?"

As previously reported, Pepsi pulled the commercial just hours after its debut. The soda company acknowledged that it had "missed the mark" and apologized to Jenner.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. ET.



