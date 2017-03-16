Apparently, the word classy means different things to different people. A bride and her mom butt heads over just how revealing the wedding gown should be on Say Yes to the Dress' Saturday, March 18, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip introduces Courtney, who tells Kleinfeld fashion director Randy Fenoli that she is looking to spend around $4,000 and wants to look demure. "I love lace, and I love dramatic backs, and I like sleeves, but I know that's going to be something that we're going to have to talk about," Courtney says. "I want to look like I'm a classic, classy, elegant [bride]."

But her mom, Amy, has other ideas. "Everyone thinks she's going to be matronly looking — want her to look sexpot, and sparkles everywhere," she tells the group. Amy adds to the camera, "I want that whole hourglass look [for her], you know? And have her boobs hanging out, and have her butt [out]."

A confused Fenoli tells the bride-to-be's mom, "Sexpot and sparkles everywhere? That doesn't sound like what she just said. She said classy and no sparkles."

Courtney's sister Breanna is worried that their mom is exerting too much influence over the nuptials. "I'm just afraid she's going to steer Courtney away from what she wants," Breanna tells the camera.

Watch the clip above. Say Yes to the Dress airs on TLC Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET.

