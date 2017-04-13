'Scandal’ Stars Reveal Memorable Fan Moments Ahead of Show’s 100th Episode

Fan love! Ahead of Scandal’s 100th episode, the ABC drama’s stars revealed their craziest experiences with impassioned viewers.

"I got pulled into the galley of an airplane, and [someone] says, 'You need to forgive Olivia,'" Tony Goldwyn, who plays President Fitzgerald Grant, said on Good Morning America Thursday, April 13. The 56-year-old also admitted that a female fan once tried to kiss him.



Todd Wawrychuk/ABC via Getty Images

“One woman came and asked me if she could take a selfie and I said, ‘Sure, of course,’” Goldwyn explained. “And as she took the picture, she went in for a kiss! And I kind of was like, ‘Whoa’ and she licked my neck. And then she took her camera and was like, ‘Thank you.’”

Jeff Perry shared the moment he knew Scandal, now in its sixth season, had made it big. “I think we were going to Good Morning America or leaving, and the throng of passion and number of people literally sort of rocked the bus," the actor behind the polarizing Cyrus Beene said. "And I remember looking to each of us and going, 'It's our Beatles moment.'"

Ultimately, though, the cast recognized that it’s the devoted bunch of Scandal fans who’ve made it possible for the series to make it to 100 episodes. Goldwyn concluded, “Let’s applaud our fans.”

Scandal’s 100th episode airs on ABC Thursday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

