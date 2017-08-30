Scandal’s Scott Foley: Jake and Olivia May Stand ‘in the Sun’ By Series Finale

Will Olivia Pope’s love life finally get handled? Scott Foley isn’t quite sure — even more, he doesn’t think she needs to settle down with anyone.

“It's funny I never think about what I want for my character, I think about the show as a whole and I think about Olivia Pope's journey at the end of the day,” Foley, 45, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I can see Jake standing in the sun somewhere or making jam in Vermont, but more realistically, Olivia's happiness looks different than most people’s. She's a complicated character so maybe her happiness is being alone and being OK with being alone.”

The Felicity alum plays Jake Ballard in the ABC political drama. As gladiators know, Olivia (Kerry Washington) has been caught in a love triangle with Jake and Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn) for some time now. In season 3, Jake told Olivia he wanted to “stand in the sun with her.” However, she last kissed the former president in front of reporters in season 6.

Back in May, it was announced that the Shonda Rhimes-created show was ending after season 7, which debuts this fall.

“This season starts 100 days into Melly's [Bellamy Young] presidency, we don't know where Fitz is, we assume he's in Vermont taking some time off. Olivia is her chief of staff, Cyrus [Jeff Perry] is the Vice President,” Foley reveals to Us. “So it's going to be a really interesting season, they're going to turn the dial up a bit.”

When the series wraps, Foley plans to bring a keepsake home with him. “I'd really thought about somehow walking away with some of Jake's clothes, but there's a bunch of great stuff in the OPA [Olivia Pope & Associates law film] and The White House sets,” he says. “I think I might be able to grab a tiny piece of memorabilia.”

Until then, he’s been getting in shape with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who he worked out with at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival earlier this month. “I’ve needed Gunnar to help me get fit for [the episodes]. Last year was a fairly non-shirtless year for me, at 45 years old I was very happy about, but this year they're really dialing it all up.” He adds: “I’m always 80/20 with [dieting and] splurge 20 percent of the time. I eat a lot of fruit, lots of protein shakes, eggs, peanut butter, chicken breast — anything to get the protein in and make it taste good.”

Scandal’s seventh season premieres on Thursday, October 5, on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.



