Scarlett Johansson Brings Grandma Look-Alike to 'Rough Night' Premiere

She kept her word! Scarlett Johansson brought her grandma look-alike to the NYC premiere of her movie Rough Night on Monday, June 12, just as she promised.

Johansson, 32, and Geraldine Dodd walked the red carpet together and held matching clutch purses, which read "Hello, my name is Scarlett," and "Hello, my name is Geraldine."

Back in April, Dodd, 72, went viral when her grandson Denver Dodd posted a photo of her when she was young. "My grandma looked like Scarlett Johansson when she was younger," the caption read. The snapshot went viral — and even caught the attention of the Captain America: Civil War actress.

In response, Johansson posted a YouTube video inviting Dodd to the star-studded event. Denver opened up about his grandma's RSVP in an interview with Time magazine.

"In a heartbeat, she said yes. Who says no to Scarlett?" he told the publication in April. "It's an awesome feeling knowing that someone who deserves a little spotlight, like my grandma, gets to experience something like this."

Geraldine, meanwhile, joked that she was ready to mingle with the A-lister. "I'm not going to be square. I'm going to drink with her [and] see if I can drink her under the table," she added to Time. "She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I'm 40 years older than her."

Johansson and Geraldine were joined by Demi Moore, Zoë Kravitz and more on Monday night. When asked by a reporter what was the roughest night she's ever had, Johansson replied: "Probably the night I gave birth."



