Oh snap. Scheana Shay accuses her estranged husband, Mike, of cheating in a teaser for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 5 reunion special. In the dramatic clip, Scheana tearfully claims that her ex was conversing with other women while they were married.



“Have you spoken to Shay at all?” Lisa Vanderpump asks Scheana backstage in the video.

“I haven’t seen him since we filmed,” the reality star tells her boss and costar. “I think he’s going to be way more uncomfortable than I’m going to feel. I have a room of support and friends.”

“I caught him texting another girl,” Scheana claims in the clip to which Mike responds: “I can’t even look at you right now.”

The three-part reunion special marked the first time the couple had seen each other since Scheana filed for divorce from the musician. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that the Bravo star and her husband of two years were splitting. Scheana, as previously reported, is now dating Amber Valletta’s brother Robert Valletta.



In a joint statement, the former couple told Us at the time: “While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success."

As previously reported, and documented on the hit Bravo show, Mike battled an addiction to painkillers.

Part one of the reunion special airs on April 3.

